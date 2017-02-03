Upcoming Free Webinars from Club Industry

5 Simple Ways to Use Technology to Increase Revenue

2 p.m. Eastern, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017

Sponsored by Twin Oaks

Join us to learn how to use today’s state-of-the-art technology to supplement your current sales initiatives. In this webinar, you will learn five valuable (yet simple), cutting-edge tactics to amplify sales, generate recurring income and boost your bottom line. Find out more and register here.

Upcoming Webinars from Motionsoft (Club Industry Content Partner)

Maximizing Member ROI and Retention with Mobile Marketing

2 p.m. Eastern, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017

Join mobile industry thought leader Nick Miniello, vice president of sales, Textmunication, on Wednesday, February 8th as he shares important insights, features, and benefits club operators can gain from SMS (short message service) mobile marketing and best practices your club can learn from the hospitality and retail industries. Find out more and register here.

Upcoming Webinars from Medical Fitness Network (Club Industry Content Partner)

The Importance of Establishing a National Standard for Health & Wellness Coaching

1 p.m. Eastern, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017

With such an abundance of health and wellness coach training programs and a lack of standardization in the field, it’s become difficult to determine the expertise and quality of health coaches, and it became apparent that developing a national standard and certification exam is a necessary step to advance the field. This will be an insightful presentation on the value of establishing nation-wide credentialing and how it is being implemented. Find out more and register here.

On-Demand Free Webinars from Club Industry

How to Grow and Differentiate Your Business Using Sustainable Business Practices

Sponsored by SportsArt

The Difference Between Your Members Working Out and Walking Out

Sponsored by Les Mills

Build (and Make Money from) Your Own Subscription Channel

Sponsored by Intelivideo

Create Customer Loyalty and Grow Your Business with Heart Rate Training

Sponsored by Polar

The Two Pathways of the Fitness Industry: Are You on the Correct Course for Success?

Sponsored by Precor

The Four Habits of Exceptional Clubs

Sponsored by Medallia

Wage and Hour Mistakes Plus Solutions That Could Save Your Health Club Millions of Dollars

Sponsored by ABC Financial