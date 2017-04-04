Free Webinar Thursday, April 27,2017 2:00 ET / 11:00 PT

More and more health clubs are adopting a mobile-first strategy after understanding the importance of getting in front of their members via mobile – the most current and viewed channel. Did you know that 97 percent of SMS text messages are opened and read immediately? And within two minutes of delivery there's still a 90 percent chance that a message will be read?

Join Nick Miniello, vice president at Textmunication, to find out how to increase your club’s collectability using text messages to notify members of past due bills, boost membership sales through texting coupons/promotions and learn how mobile has become the most convenient and necessary channel for interaction between health clubs and their members.

Presenter

Nick Miniello is vice president of sales and co-founder of Textmunication, a mobile marketing technology company located in Pleasant Hill, California. His career began in 2000 in the mobile wireless industry as regional manager for AT&T. As regional manager, Miniello was awarded top regional manager for two consecutive years.

After six years with AT&T, he shifted to the fitness industry managing 24 Hour Fitness health clubs for three years. Due to his club management turnaround skills, his club was awarded as the most improved location in the San Francisco market.



After nine successful years within the mobile and fitness sectors, Miniello had a vision of combining his experience from both industries and co-founded a startup company, Textmunication Holdings Inc., in 2009. His experience includes 17 years of sales, management and leadership experience. Miniello resides in the San Francisco Bay area with his wife Michelle and their two children, Myla and Dominick, ages four and one respectively. His personal interests include working out, sports, traveling and playing with his children.



