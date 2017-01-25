FREE Webinar - Register below Webinar Sponsored by:

Tuesday, February 21, 2017

2:00 PM ET/ 11:00 AM PT



Increase revenue, we all want to do it. However in an ever-changing market landscape, it takes a forward-thinking strategy to maintain a competitive advantage.

Join us and learn how to utilize today’s state-of-the-art technology to supplement your current sales initiatives. In this webinar, you will learn five valuable (yet simple), cutting-edge tactics to amplify sales, generate recurring income and boost your bottom line.

Presenter: Bryan O'Rourke

Bryan O’Rourke serves as president of the Fitness Industry Technology Council, a consortium of leading companies working on technology standards for health and wellness. These organizations collectively serve more than 1,000 fitness facilities, dozens of organizations and more than 5,000 instructor professionals. Bryan is an entrepreneur, investor and former club owner who has worked in the health club and fitness industry with his partners for 18 years. He has presented as a keynote speaker at industry and corporate conferences on four continents.

He is widely published and quoted in periodicals such as Inc. Magazine, the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times. He was recently recognized as one of the top 17 most influential entrepreneurs on Twitter. IHRSA named him one of 13 to watch in 2013. Bryan recently contributed to a newly released book with other European thought leaders titled "Essentials of Motivation and Behavior Change."



He is a cancer survivor and underwrites a variety of causes pertaining to cancer prevention and those impacted by the disease.



To learn more, visit bryankorourke.com and follow him on twitter @bryankorourke.

