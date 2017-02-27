Mark Zabel, who has been with the Johnson Health Tech for 10 years, will oversee the entire U.S. market in his new role as president. (Photo courtesy of Johnson Health Tech.)

Johnson Health Tech (JHT), Cottage Grove, Wisconsin, has named Mark Zabel as president of its newly created U.S. Commercial Division, according to an announcement Monday by JHT, which owns brands such as Matrix, Vision and Horizon.

Zabel, who has been with the company for 10 years, will lead the division for Johnson Health Tech North America (JHTNA) and will oversee the entire U.S. market.

Nathan Pyles, the current president of JHTNA, directed the combined commercial and retail operations until the recent restructuring. Pyles will continue to serve the organization during the transition until June 1, at which time he will assume a position on the board of directors.

Zabel joined JHT in 2007 and has led the global product development and marketing team with the strategic planning, execution and marketing launch of more than 500 new products. His contributions have led to a 21 percent compound annual global growth of the commercial business in nine years, according to the company. Further, under Zabel's leadership, JHT has been recognized with more than 100 product design awards in the retail and commercial segment.

Zabel will continue to oversee the global product development and marketing group as JHT's global chief marketing officer in conjunction with his new role as president of the U.S. Commercial division. He holds a bachelor of science from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and an MBA from the University of St. Thomas in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

"Our collective goal as a global organization is to achieve a sales leadership position in the fitness industry, and the U.S. commercial segment represents the single largest opportunity in the world," Jason Lo, CEO of Johnson Health Tech. Co., Ltd., said in the announcement. "By creating separate retail and commercial divisions in the U.S. market, we're able to give each channel and our customers the focus and attention needed. Mark Zabel brings to this position experience in product development, marketing and sales leadership, combined with his unique and global understanding of our industry, our business and the Matrix brand. He will provide the leadership we need to achieve our goals moving forward."

Kent Stevens will continue in his role as executive vice president of sales for the Commercial Division. Bob Zande, JHTNA's COO/CFO, was named president of the Retail Division on January 1 of this year.

"We're well positioned in the U.S. to build on the global momentum that Matrix has achieved over the past several years," Zabel stated. "Kent Stevens has built a solid foundation with his sales team from which we can grow in the U.S., and globally the Matrix brand continues to outpace industry growth rates with higher levels of customer acceptance. I'm looking forward to working side-by-side with our outstanding team to continue to create greater value for our customers in a way that helps shape the future of our company."