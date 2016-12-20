The Gronk Fitness Program spans four exercise courses that will be held in specially designed Gronk Zone areas of each club. (Photo courtesy Gronk Fitness Products.)

NFL star Rob Gronkowski is partnering with Town Sports International Holdings Inc. (TSI), New York, to bring his latest fitness program to Boston Sports Clubs in 2017, according to an announcement from TSI.

The Gronk Fitness Program will launch Jan. 2 at Boston Sports Clubs’ Wellington Circle location in Medford, Massachusetts. The NFL-inspired Practical Sports Interval Training regimen was developed by Gronkowski and his family as part of their Gronk & Co. brand. The workouts aim to combine strength and aerobic training techniques.

“In order to stay healthy, recover quickly and continue building strength and agility, I’ve combined different types of low impact, sports circuit exercises to maximize and expand my abilities,” Gronkowski told SGB Media. “This is what we’re bringing to BSC – first rate, professional and effective training practices, designed to help map out a journey to facilitate the athlete in reaching the goal of being the best you there is.”

The program spans four exercise courses that will be held in specially designed Gronk Zone areas of the clubs. These blue-turfed spaces will feature sleds, battle ropes, kettle bells, rowing machines and foam rollers, according to TSI.

Each course is designed to burn calories while increasing strength, agility and endurance, Gronkowski's father, Dan, said in the release. Pricing starts at $32 for a single course, $99 for four courses and $179 for eight.

"We are excited to introduce the Gronk Zone and the Gronk Fitness Program to Boston Sports Clubs, which have been serving the Greater Boston community for over 25 years," Patrick Walsh, CEO of TSI, said in the release. "As a native of the great city of Boston and a longtime Boston sports and Gronk fan, it's a special privilege to offer this unique program to my hometown. We are honored to partner with the Gronk family and one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history, Rob Gronkowski."

This is not Gronkowski's first foray into the fitness world. In 2015, Gronkowski and his family launched Gronk Fitness Products, a line of commercial grade performance fitness products built for sports performance facilities and home gyms.

After a 5.1 percent drop in third quarter revenue, TSI announced in November a branding makeover for select New York Sports Clubs and Boston Sports Clubs facilities.

TSI ranked No. 6 on the Club Industry 2016 Top 100 Health Clubs list. Last year was the fourth-straight year the company reported a revenue decrease ($424.32 million, a 6.5 percent drop from 2014).