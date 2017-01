Whether it’s through mobile apps, body sensors or virtual workouts, fitness business’s dependence on technology to serve customers and operate efficiently will only grow in 2017, according to the latest Tech Trend Report issued by the Fitness Industry Technology Council (FIT-C).

"[We] believe that the thoughtful adoption of technologies needs to accelerate at a faster pace, and that there is a need for greater collaboration among players in our industry to unleash technologies for the benefit of all," FIT-C President Bryan O'Rourke said in the report.

Club Industry has highlighted five takeaways from the report, which can be viewed in full here.