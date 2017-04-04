Club Industry
5 Key Takeaways from PAC's 2017 Fitness Participation Report

Apr 4, 2017
    The Physical Activity Council's 2017 Participation Report, released last week, sheds light on physical activity discrepancies among various age and income groups, as well as which activity categories are growing among Americans.
     
    Club Industry has compiled five highlights from the report in this clickable gallery. The full report can be viewed here.

    1. Gen Xers and Millennials are the most-active generations.

    The report found that Baby Boomers (born from 1945 to 1961) are most likely to be inactive, while Generation Z (born from 2000 to present) are only casually active with a focus on team sports and outdoor activities. Gen Xers (born from 1965-1979) and Millennials (born from 1980 to 1999) reported the highest activity levels, with a greater likelihood to be involved in fitness sports.

    2. Participation in outdoor, team and fitness activities are on the rise.

    A moderate increase in outdoor, team and fitness activities across all demographics led to a 0.2 percent drop in inactivity levels among Americans over the age of 6. Those who engage in such activities at least three times a week made the largest impact to the inactivity decline, the report said.

    3. General inactivity levels remain high.

    The report estimated that more than one-quarter of Americans are inactive. Over 81 million Americans do not participate in any of the 118 activities covered by PAC, which include camping, walking and stretching.

    4. Low-income households are at risk.

    More than 40 percent of Americans living in households with less than $25,000 in annual earnings are inactive. This is compared to 18 percent of those from households earning more than $100,000. The report also noted the former group's inactivity rate is growing at an average clip of 14.3 percent each year since 2012.

    5. School-based physical education programs matter.

    American adults who participated in physical education in school are two to three times more likely to lead healthy, active lifestyles, versus those who did not, the report said.

