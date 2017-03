Buying Habits of Studio Owners

Annual revenue at studios averages just under $300,000, according to the 2017 "Buying Habits of Fitness Studios" report released this week by the Association of Fitness Studios (AFS). The report also found that owners rather than managers have the most say in buying, but they are price sensitive. For five more findings from the report, click through this gallery. And to purchase the full report with more about average size and membership numbers of studios, software and insurance buying habits, buying influencers and more, click here.