Sample - About Us

Mission Statement

As the most trusted media source for fitness business professionals, our mission is to connect buyers and sellers through a portfolio of products that offers news, education, business solutions and strategies. We build community by providing forums filled with high-quality content, relevant information, dynamic meetings and networking opportunities critical to industry decision makers.

We are “The Media Source for Fitness Business Professionals.”

Target Audience

Our target audience is owners, CEOs, COOs, general managers, directors and other management professionals at for-profit and nonprofit fitness facilities, colleges and universities, government and military fitness facilities, corporate and medical wellness facilities

Our History

After 30 years, Club Industry has gone through many changes, but the brand has kept its focus on one thing: serving fitness facility owners.
Read more on Club Industry magazine's history here.

List Rental

Mary Ralicki
Online Marketing Manager
Mary.Ralicki@penton.com
(212) 204-4284

