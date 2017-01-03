SoulCycle opened its second Houston studio, which is also its fifth in Texas, according to a media report. This photo is of another SoulCycle location. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for SoulCycle.)

​SoulCycle has opened a second cycling studio in Houston's Memorial neighborhood, ABC 13 reported. The 3,700-square-foot space features 60 bikes. SoulCycle's first area studio opened in River Oaks last April.

Planet Fitness has acquired a 21,178-square-foot space along Mountain Avenue in Upland, California, that it will turn into a new health club by this summer, according to the Daily Bulletin.

Executives at Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital, DeKalb, Illinois, have filed a proposal with the state regulatory board to construct a $46 million health and wellness center, the Daily Chronicle reported. The proposed two-story, 111,000-square-foot facility would occupy a vacant lot along Bethany Road, directly adjacent to the Kishwaukee YMCA, one of the area's largest fitness facilities. The proposal will not be reviewed by the state until March 14, the Chronicle said. If approved, construction will begin as soon as April and would conclude by March 2019. The facility's 72,000-square-foot fitness area would include an indoor track and therapeutic pools.

Elite Sports Clubs, Glendale, Wisconsin has completed the first 30,000-square-foot addition of a $5 million facility-wide renovation project, according to BizTimes.com. The new space, dubbed the "quad," includes trampolines, climbing areas, bowling lanes, and floor surfaces for basketball, hockey, soccer and basketball. The project, which started in 2015, also will add new instructional studios and a men's locker room.

The Bernard Weinger JCC, Northbrook, Illinois, opened its new $6.5 million Marvin Lustbader Center for Health, Wellness and Fitness on Dec. 10, according to the Chicago Tribune. The 13,000-square-foot facility features a steam room, an indoor pool, studios for dance and Pilates classes, and a large equipment room with approximately 50 machines.

The Warren County YMCA, Monmouth, Illinois, unveiled its new 24-hour wellness center on Jan. 3, according to the Daily Review Atlas. The $600,000 expansion project was made possible through community donations and adds extra space for the Y's strength and cardiovascular equipment.

The Concord YMCA, Concord, New Hampshire, is seeking a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant that would address needed facility renovations, the Concord Monitor reported. Proposed updates to the 142-year-old building include flooring, painting, lighting, doorways, stairwells and additional insulation. Concord’s city council will host a public hearing this month to determine if the city should apply for the federal grant.

After an accidental sauna fire closed its original facility last month, the Jewish Community Center of Greater New Haven has opened a new location in Woodbridge, Connecticut, according to WTNH.com. The fitness center includes a weight room, cardio room, private locker rooms and group studios.

The NERD YMCA of Natrona County, Casper, Wyoming, opened its new 38,000-square-foot facility on Jan. 2, according to the Casper Star Tribune. Amenities include a new fieldhouse, locker rooms, steam rooms and a childcare center.

