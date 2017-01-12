Anytime Fitness is targeting nine new locations in Indiana's Calumet Region. The clubs are expected to open throughout 2017 and potentially into 2018. (Photo courtesy Anytime Fitness.)

Anytime Fitness is planning to open nine new clubs throughout Northwest Indiana’s Calumet Region, The Northwest Indiana Times reported. The locations are in two in Munster, two in Hammond, and one each in Hobart, Chesterton, Cedar Lake, Merrillville and Crete. Most of these clubs will open in 2017, the Times said. Anytime also recently opened clubs in Blaine, Minnesota, and Ladbroke Grove, London—the franchise’s 100th location in the United Kingdom.

The parent company of LA Fitness has purchased the former site of the Sunrise Buick-Pontiac-GMC dealership in Collierville, Tennessee, for $3.7 million, according to The Commercial Appeal.

Bellevue, Washington, will be home to SoulCycle’s first Pacific Northwest studio, when SoulCycle Bellevue opens on Jan. 20. The 62-bike, 3,500-square-foot studio will be located in Bellevue’s Lincoln Square Expansion mixed-use development, according to the Seattle Times.

Life Time Fitness is seeking a permit to build a multi-story, 181,840-square-foot facility in Oklahoma City near the Quail Springs Mall, according to The Journal Record.

Kickboxing gym franchise 9Round is opening a new club on Jan. 19 in Fort Smith, Arkansas, according to The Southwest Times Record. The 2700 S. Zero St. club will be 9Round’s first in Fort Smith. The global franchise opened its 450th location earlier this month.

Genesis Health Clubs held a grand opening on Jan. 7 for its newly renovated club in St. Joseph, Missouri, the St. Joe Channel reported. The 80,000-square-foot club, located at 3107 N. Belt Hwy., is an expansion of the former St. Joseph Tennis and Swim Club.

Xavier University and TriHealth are collaborating to build a new fitness center on the Cincinnati, Ohio, college’s Evanston campus, according to the Cincinnati Business Courier. The center’s size and cost have not yet been determined, but it is expected to open in late 2019.

