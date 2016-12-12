PickUp USA Fitness is known for its fast-paced, refereed pick-up games, which are 10 minutes long and run continually, with winning teams advancing. (Photo courtesy PickUp USA Fitness.)

Basketball-centric PickUp USA Fitness, Los Angeles, announced a new franchise club in Dallas will open this spring—the chain’s first facility in Texas.

"The mainstream fitness industry has largely ignored their basketball customers, creating a tremendous market need," Dallas franchisee Peter Mosley said in a Dec. 5 press release. “We love our sports in Texas, and The Dallas Ft. Worth Metroplex has over 7 million people in it. We see a massive opportunity for PickUp USA in Dallas.”

PickUp USA President Jordan Meinster echoed Mosley's enthusiasm.

"Peter has never owned a fitness club but has shared the same passion for basketball and fitness that I do," he told Club Industry. "He saw a major need for a basketball-focused fitness club and moved quickly to secure his territory in [the Dallas suburb of] Coppell. Peter has a deep background in consulting for large companies and has a tremendous combination of passion for our services and business acumen."

PickUp USA currently operates clubs in California and Arizona, with plans to announce additional franchise locations into 2017. The chain’s concept marries traditional health club amenities, such as cardio and weight rooms, with basketball boot camps and fast-paced, refereed pick-up games. The games are 10 minutes long and run continually, with winning teams advancing.

PickUp USA's boot camps are offered to individuals and groups. Areas of focus include shooting, ball handling, fast-breaks, and offensive and defensive strategy fundamentals.

Meinster—who worked in finance before opening the first PickUp USA club in 2011—said the concept aims to provide clients with a fun and efficient basketball-oriented environment.

"In college, I played a lot of pick-up basketball and found the experience frustrating," he said. "No organization, no referees, lots of arguments, etc. After college, I worked in corporate finance jobs for years but always wanted to open a gym that would focus on providing a superior basketball experience for players."

Meinster is also developing a new flagship PickUp USA location that will replace the chain’s current model club in Irwindale, California. The site of the new flagship has not yet been announced.