An FBI agent was arrested in Grand Rapids, Michigan, last week after police say he fired three shots outside of a Planet Fitness health club.

Ruben Manuel Hernandez, 35, was allegedly armed when he entered a 28th Street Planet Fitness in the early morning hours of Dec. 6 and showed his gun, according to a report by the Detroit Free Press. Police were called, and police say Hernandez fired three shots at a responding officer outside the club. The officer did not return fire, according to the article.

Seven people were inside the gym at the time, the Free Press reported, but no one was injured.

Hernandez later moved to a nearby mall parking lot where he was arrested around 2 a.m. Officers never fired shots, the Free Press said.

The Las Vegas-based agent was in town on an undisclosed investigation when the incident took place, attorney Larry Willey confirmed at a Dec. 7 arraignment. He also said alcohol and paranoia may have influenced the episode, MLive.com reported.

Hernandez has been with the FBI for eight years and is a married father of two, according to MLive.com. Willey said his client does not have a history of mental health or substance abuse issues.

Hernandez is charged with assault with intent to commit great bodily harm and assault with a dangerous weapon, 10- and four-year felonies, respectively. He also is charged with brandishing a firearm, a three-month misdemeanor.

Judge Michael Distel said Hernandez could be released if he posted 10 percent of a $70,000 bond, MLive.com reported. However, he cannot consume alcohol or come into contact with firearms.

"One of the court's primary concerns here [is] obviously, community safety. I mean, these are pretty serious charges," Distel said, according to MLive.com.

The FBI did not respond to Club Industry's request for comment, but WZZM 13 published the following statement from Detroit-based supervisory agent Ray Johnson:

“The FBI takes allegations of misconduct very seriously. We are aware of the matter involving the recent arrest of an FBI Special Agent and are fully cooperating with the Grand Rapids Police Department. This matter has been referred to the FBI’s Internal Investigations Section in Washington, DC, as well as the Department of Justice’s Office of Inspector General. Because this is an ongoing investigation, we will not comment further."

Planet Fitness also did not respond to a request for comment, but WZZM 13 published the following statement from the health club chain:

“We can confirm the isolated incident that took place early this morning at the Planet Fitness location in Grand Rapids. We can also confirm that no shots were fired inside the club, and that no one was injured. The suspect is currently in custody and we are grateful for the local authorities’ swift action and response. As this is an ongoing investigation, any further inquiries should be directed to the Grand Rapids Police Department.”