Five Food Trends to Watch in 2017

Which food trends will your health club's members be talking about in the coming year? The Sterling Rice Group has published a list of 10 food trends that will be popular in 2017. The Club Industry editors highlighted the five trends we are most excited about in this photo gallery, which we've listed in order of our excitement. To see all 10 trends, download this PDF from the Sterling Rice Group.
For the vegans among us, the plant butchery trend allows for guilt-free "meat" eating—without the actual meat. Instead, vegans can now eat plant-based versions of chicken, ham and beef made from more than soy. Check out meat made from chickpeas, corn, legumes and even fungi.
There's little need to waste any part of that orange, watermelon or cauliflower. This trend involves using every part of the fruit and vegetables, including using pineapple leaves for vegan leather or turning watermelon rinds into pickles.
Americans' noodle cravings have graduated from just spaghetti, Thai pad see ew and Japanese ramen. Now, they want the whole noodle experience, including watching noodle makers at work kneading and pulling noodles in front of them.
Now the most avid fitness enthusiasts who have sworn to decrease their alcohol consumption can drink with ease thanks to the rise in popularity of mocktails—cocktails that are missing the key ingredient of alcohol. Instead, mocktails use a mix of fresh-pressed juices, flavored teas, spices and other ingredients to create drinks that no one might suspect are missing the hard stuff.
A study by Syracuse University and a study by Tel Aviv University have led the Sterling Rice Group to conclude that having a little dessert after breakfast might help with weight loss and improve cognitive abilities. Who else plans to make this trend a daily habit in 2017? (Followed by lots of exercise, of course.)
