Tour the New Award-Winning YMCA in Pensacola

The Bear Levin Studer Family YMCA, Pensacola, Florida, recently received a Merit Award of Excellence for New Work by the American Institute of Architecture (AIA) Northwest Florida Chapter. The award "recognizes both great design and outstanding individuals who contribute to the advancement of the profession," while aiming to "elevate public consciousness of good design," according to the AIA.
Take a virtual tour of the award-winning facility in this clickable gallery.
The $16 million, 52,000-square-foot facility opened in November 2016 and has since grown its membership by 3,000 to a total of 9,000. Executive Director Bill Seedes attributes this growth to the facility's improved accessibility and open-minded design.
A state-of-the-art aquatics center is one of the new Y's main attractions, featuring an activity pool, lap pool and large slide.
Seedes said he is pleased with the new Y's revitalizing effect on the local community. “What the Y is demonstrating right now is that we are a main focus of the revitalization,” he said. “The response from the community has been overwhelming and much quicker than we anticipated.”
The Y has partnered with Baptist Health Care to offer Wellness Wednesday Health Cooking Demos in the facility's new demonstration kitchen. The demonstrations are held every week for members and the general public.
Glass is used prominently throughout the facility. In addition to allowing more natural light to pour in from outside, the windows allow for "visual connections between different programs," Y officials said in a media release.
The architects at RS&H and Bay Design Associates collaborated to ensure the facility embraced contemporary athletic facility design trends while featuring materials such as stucco and brick that complemented the site's surrounding area.
Learn more by reading our stories about these industry topics:
Management
Nutrition/Weight Loss
Sales/Marketing
Technology
Training/Group Exercise
Wellness
PISCES