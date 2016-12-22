The Five Most Popular Non-News Fitness Industry Stories of 2016

Take a look back at the five most popular non-news stories that Club Industry covered in 2016 based on the number of page views they received. The stories range from medical fitness networks, to millennial fitness, CrossFit and the top health club companies.
The Medical Fitness Network is a directory of personal trainers, health clubs, YMCAs and other health care professionals that was set up to connect people who have chronic diseases or medical conditions with people and services that can help them, but it also connects trainers and fitness facilities with clients who need their services and may not know about them otherwise.
Survey results suggest that Millennials' desires from health clubs are fueled by technology, personalization, entertainment, and the efficient use of time and data.
Anytime Fitness CEO and co-founder Chuck Runyon shared how his experience developing a startup business and continuing to grow it into one of the largest chains in the world has shown him what's important in picking a president for America. He offered suggestions on how the process should change.
CrossFit's de facto spokesman, Russell Berger, spoke candidly with Club Industry about the company's "reformer" philosophy, in addition to its well-publicized courtroom battles.
Club Industry put together its annual Top 100 Clubs list, ranking health clubs by their revenue. The 2016 Top 100 Health Clubs list reflected the bifurcation, franchise growth and growth in high-volume, low-price clubs prevalent in the industry for the past few years.
