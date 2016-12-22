Club Industry
The Five Most Popular Non-News Fitness Industry Stories of 2016

Dec 22, 2016
Dawn Hightower, contributing editor
    Take a look back at the five most popular non-news stories that Club Industry covered in 2016 based on the number of page views they received. The stories range from medical fitness networks, to millennial fitness, CrossFit and the top health club companies.

    No. 5. Medical Fitness Network Directory Helps Personal Trainers and Health Clubs Reach New Clients with Chronic Conditions

    The Medical Fitness Network is a directory of personal trainers, health clubs, YMCAs and other health care professionals that was set up to connect people who have chronic diseases or medical conditions with people and services that can help them, but it also connects trainers and fitness facilities with clients who need their services and may not know about them otherwise.

    No. 4. Millennial Member Trends Signal the Future of Health Club Operations

    Survey results suggest that Millennials' desires from health clubs are fueled by technology, personalization, entertainment, and the efficient use of time and data.

    No. 3. Anytime Fitness' Chuck Runyon: If POTUS Is America's CEO, Then This Needs to Change Immediately

    Anytime Fitness CEO and co-founder Chuck Runyon shared how his experience developing a startup business and continuing to grow it into one of the largest chains in the world has shown him what's important in picking a president for America. He offered suggestions on how the process should change.

    No. 2. CrossFit's Russell Berger on the Myths and Mantras Surrounding the Brand

    CrossFit's de facto spokesman, Russell Berger, spoke candidly with Club Industry about the company's "reformer" philosophy, in addition to its well-publicized courtroom battles.

    No. 1. Club Industry's Top 100 Health Clubs of 2016

    Club Industry put together its annual Top 100 Clubs list, ranking health clubs by their revenue. The 2016 Top 100 Health Clubs list reflected the bifurcation, franchise growth and growth in high-volume, low-price clubs prevalent in the industry for the past few years.

