The 12 Most Popular Fitness Industry News Stories of 2016

Dec 21, 2016
Dawn Hightower, contributing editor
    Take a look back at the 12 most popular news stories that Club Industry covered in 2016 based on the number of page views the stories received. Most of the stories had to do with club acquisitions, lawsuits, settlements and fitness studies. 

    No. 12. Penn State, Lyndon State and Southern Adventist Rank First in National Collegiate Fitness Index Rankings

    In July, the National Collegiate Fitness Index released its ranking of collegiate and university campuses for physical and programmatic resources that promote active living and healthy lifestyles. 

    No. 11. Gym Owners Say National Fitness' Nonpayment of Dues Is Causing Money Woes

    In February, Club Industry reported about allegations from several health club owners that National Fitness Financial Systems, a third-party billing company, has failed to pay them their share of their members' dues.

    No. 10. Study: HIIT No More Effective Than Steady-State Cardio for New Exercisers

    High-intensity interval training (HIIT) is no more effective than steady-state cardio exercise for sedentary people new to exercise and may actually turn these people off of exercise, according to a study commissioned by the American Council on Exercise (ACE), San Diego, and released in January.

    No. 9. Orangetheory Fitness Projects 1,000 Locations, More International Growth in 2017

    In June, Orangetheory Fitness CEO Dave Long shared with Club Industry plans to move to a larger headquarters building as the company continues to grow its footprint in the United States and international markets.

    No. 8. Connecticut Jury Finds Equinox, Personal Trainer Negligent in $10.875 Million Injury Case

    In March, a former Equinox member and his wife were awarded $10.875 million in a lawsuit against Equinox and one of its trainers alleging the man was injured during a personal training session.

    No. 7. Bikram Yoga Founder's Sexual Abuse Allegations Featured on 'Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel'

    Bikram Choudhury, who founded Bikram Yoga and who faces multiple allegations of sexual assault, was the focus of an episode of "Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel" in late October. The HBO program's correspondent Andrea Kremer interviewed Choudhury in India where he continues with Bikram Yoga teacher trainings.

    No. 6. Suspect in Murder of Camp Gladiator Trainer Posed as Police Officer

    In April, Camp Gladiator instructor Terri "Missy" Bevers was found dead inside a Midlothian, Texas, church where she was to have led a boot camp class. As of the posting of this gallery, no one has been arrested for the murder despite video of a suspect dressed in police tactical gear inside the church at the time of the murder.

    No. 5. Gold's Gym President and EVP Leave, New CEO Appointed

    In early January, Gold's Gym President Aaron Watkins and Executive Vice President of Operations David Fowler left the company, and Gold's Gym appointed Brandon Bean as CEO.

    No. 4. Man Files Class Action Suit Against LA Fitness for Membership Practices

    In January, a man filed a class action lawsuit against LA Fitness and its parent company Fitness International LLC for allegedly misrepresenting one-month membership purchases.

    No. 3. Genesis Health Clubs Expands with Purchase of Six Gold's Gym Clubs, 19 24 Hour Fitness Clubs

    In June, Rodney Steven, owner of Genesis Health Clubs, made a deal with 24 Hour Fitness for its Midwest clubs and deals with Gold’s Gym International to purchase six clubs while selling four of the recently purchased 24 Hour facilities in St. Louis, Missouri, to Gold's Gym.

    No. 2. Brunswick Acquires Cybex for $195 Million, Will Join Life Fitness

    In January, Brunswick Corp., the parent company of Life Fitness, purchased Cybex International, adding it to its Life Fitness Division's portfolio of brands, but Brunswick executives said the Cybex brand name would remain.

    No 1. 24 Hour Fitness Sells 19 Midwest Clubs to Genesis Health Clubs

    In June, 24 Hour Fitness sold its 19 Midwest clubs to Genesis Health Clubs, saying the Midwest markets it was in did not have the population density required to sustain the 24 Hour Fitness business model.

