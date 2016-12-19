The 12 Most Popular Club Industry Photo Galleries of 2016

A look back at the 12 most popular photo galleries shared with you by Club Industry during 2016, ranging from the Top 100 health clubs list to the top fitness trends. The ranking is based on the number of page views each gallery received during the year.
Gold's Gym franchisee group Gold's Gym SoCal celebrated its 25th anniversary and the renovation of its Hollywood, California, location in the Hollywood Television Center on North Cole Avenue.
Take a look at some of the renovations here.
A deeper dive into the Club Industry Top 100 Clubs list shows that 11 franchisors made the list. The list is based on 2015 revenue, not on the quality of a club company or customer satisfaction.
For the full Top 100 Clubs list in PDF format, click here, or for the full list in gallery format, click here. For analysis of the full Top 100 Clubs list, click on this article.
Every health club operator may believe their fitness center is special, but some club owners operate spaces that could be considered a little more special because their building's history shines through. Members of these clubs experience the latest equipment packaged in a unique environment.
Find out how Wisconsin Athletic Club, DavidBartonGym, Under Armour Performance Center powered by FX Fitness at 10 Light Street, and Snap Fitness Catskill each turned their repurposed buildings into destinations in this photo gallery.
Life Time Fitness, Chanhassen, Minnesota, opened its first New York City location, Life Time Athletic at Sky.
The 70,000-square-foot club, located in Manhattan's 71-story Sky building, is a collaboration with developer The Moinan Group and design firm Rockwell Group.
Take a look inside the club in this photo gallery.
SPENGA is a Chicago-based fitness concept combining indoor cycling, strength and yoga. Most boutique fitness concepts focus on one discipline, but SPENGA was created by fitness professionals who wanted one place to fulfill their cardio, strength and flexibility needs into an hour-long workout. Check out the gallery here.
Inc. magazine released its annual list of fastest-growing companies in the United States, and several health clubs and fitness vendors have once again made the cut. Some are making the list for the first time, including Fit Body Boot Camp, SoldierFit and Body Basics Fitness Equipment.
Scroll through the slides here to see which companies made this year's list. All company descriptions are taken directly from the Inc. list.
With the help of ClubIntel, the International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association (IHRSA) issued its annual 2016 Health Club Consumer Report. Click through this photo gallery for the report's six key insights about fitness trends. Alternatively, you can delve deeper by reading ClubIntel's full summary or by purchasing the complete report.
People awaited the opening of the exhibit hall on the second day of the IHRSA International Convention and Trade Show where there were more than 380 exhibitors. View the full gallery here.
Fitness trends to watch for in 2017 include new ones and the return of old favorites, according to the American Council on Exercise (ACE), which released its picks for top fitness trends for the coming year. To read deeper commentary on each trend, go to ACE's website. Visit the photo gallery here.
Which U.S. metropolitan areas are the fittest? The ninth annual American Fitness Index (AFI) Report released by the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM) and funded by The Anthem Foundation reveals its picks for the fittest metro areas as well as the least fit.
Click through the slides for details about the top 10 fittest metro areas here.
For more detailed information about the study, go to ACSM American Fitness Index.
The American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM) released its annual fitness trend forecast, and the results may or may not surprise you. Nearly 2,000 industry professionals contributed their thoughts to the forecast, which was facilitated by Walter R. Thompson, associate dean of the College of Education & Human Development at Georgia State University in Atlanta.
Are your club’s offerings current for 2017? Click through this photo gallery to find out.
Each year, Club Industry compiles a list of the Top 100 Clubs in the country based on revenue. The list for 2016 (based on 2015 revenue) is included. The majority of the numbers are reported by executives at the club companies themselves. Where noted, Club Industry has estimated or used other sources to determine the revenue of some companies who did not submit. All images are a combination of file photos, staff photos, and photos or logos submitted by the companies. For the full list of the Top 100 Clubs in PDF format, click here. For analysis of the Top 100 Clubs list, click on this article. View the photo gallery here.
