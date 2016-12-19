Club Industry
Home > News > The 12 Most Popular Club Industry Photo Galleries of 2016

The 12 Most Popular Club Industry Photo Galleries of 2016

Dec 19, 2016
Dawn Hightower, contributing editor
Comments 0
  • fastest growing companies Iron-Tribe-6734-595 - Copy_0.jpg

    A look back at the 12 most popular photo galleries shared with you by Club Industry during 2016, ranging from the Top 100 health clubs list to the top fitness trends. The ranking is based on the number of page views each gallery received during the year.

     

    More
  • DSC_2514goldsgym.jpg

    No. 12. New-Look Gold's Gym

    Gold's Gym franchisee group Gold's Gym SoCal celebrated its 25th anniversary and the renovation of its Hollywood, California, location in the Hollywood Television Center on North Cole Avenue.

    Take a look at some of the renovations here.

    Photo:
    Photo courtesy Gold's Gym SoCal.
    More
  • UFC-Gym-Exterior-595_0.gif

    No. 11. Top Franchisors on Club Industry's 2016 Top 100 Health Clubs List

    A deeper dive into the Club Industry Top 100 Clubs list shows that 11 franchisors made the list. The list is based on 2015 revenue, not on the quality of a club company or customer satisfaction.

    For the full Top 100 Clubs list in PDF format, click hereor for the full list in gallery format, click here. For analysis of the full Top 100 Clubs list, click on this article

    More
  • from-the-bottom-of-the-turf_1.jpg

    No. 10. Four Health Clubs Give New Life to Historic Buildings

    Every health club operator may believe their fitness center is special, but some club owners operate spaces that could be considered a little more special because their building's history shines through. Members of these clubs experience the latest equipment packaged in a unique environment.

    Find out how Wisconsin Athletic Club, DavidBartonGym, Under Armour Performance Center powered by FX Fitness at 10 Light Street, and Snap Fitness Catskill each turned their repurposed buildings into destinations in this photo gallery.  

     
     

    Photo:
    Photo courtesy FX Fitness at 10 Light Street.
    More
  • Building Front lifetime.jpg

    No. 9. Go Inside Life Time Athletic at Sky in New York City

    Life Time Fitness, Chanhassen, Minnesota, opened its first New York City location, Life Time Athletic at Sky. 

    The 70,000-square-foot club, located in Manhattan's 71-story Sky building, is a collaboration with developer The Moinan Group and design firm Rockwell Group.

    Take a look inside the club in this photo gallery.

    Photo:
    Photo by Joe Vericker.
    More
  • Spenga-Sign02092016-595_0.jpg

    No. 8. SPENGA Fitness Concept to Expand Nationally Via Franchising

    SPENGA is a Chicago-based fitness concept combining indoor cycling, strength and yoga. Most boutique fitness concepts focus on one discipline, but SPENGA was created by fitness professionals who wanted one place to fulfill their cardio, strength and flexibility needs into an hour-long workout. Check out the gallery here

    Photo:
    Photo courtesy SPENGA.
    More
  • fastest growing companies Iron-Tribe-6734-595 - Copy.jpg

    No. 7. 2016 Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies List Includes Fitness Businesses

    Inc. magazine released its annual list of fastest-growing companies in the United States, and several health clubs and fitness vendors have once again made the cut. Some are making the list for the first time, including Fit Body Boot Camp, SoldierFit and Body Basics Fitness Equipment.

    Scroll through the slides here to see which companies made this year's list. All company descriptions are taken directly from the Inc. list. 

    Photo:
    Photo courtesy Iron Tribe Fitness.
    More
  • fitness trends Selling PT Thinkstock.jpg

    No. 6. 6 Fitness Trend Insights Every Club Owner Should Heed in 2017

    With the help of ClubIntel, the International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association (IHRSA) issued its annual 2016 Health Club Consumer Report. Click through this photo gallery for the report's six key insights about fitness trends. Alternatively, you can delve deeper by reading ClubIntel's full summary or by purchasing the complete report.

    Photo:
    Photo by Thinkstock.
    More
  • 2016-IHRSA-Exhibit-Hall-Open-595_0.jpg

    No. 5. IHRSA 2016 in Photos: Trade Show Floor, Keynotes and Reveals

    People awaited the opening of the exhibit hall on the second day of the IHRSA International Convention and Trade Show where there were more than 380 exhibitors. View the full gallery here

    More
  • ace trends PlankTS-595.jpg

    No. 4. ACE's 10 Fitness Trends to Watch in 2017

    Fitness trends to watch for in 2017 include new ones and the return of old favorites, according to the American Council on Exercise (ACE), which released its picks for top fitness trends for the coming year. To read deeper commentary on each trend, go to ACE's website. Visit the photo gallery here.
     

    Photo:
    Photo by Thinkstock.
    More
  • fittest metro areas WomanRunningGoldenCityTS-595.jpg

    No. 3. Top 10 Fittest Metro Areas in America in 2016

    Which U.S. metropolitan areas are the fittest? The ninth annual American Fitness Index (AFI) Report released by the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM) and funded by The Anthem Foundation reveals its picks for the fittest metro areas as well as the least fit. 

    Click through the slides for details about the top 10 fittest metro areas here.

    For more detailed information about the study, go to ACSM American Fitness Index.

    Photo:
    Photo by Thinkstock.
    More
  • defining trends 0-lead-595.jpg

    No. 2. 10 Trends That Will Define Fitness in 2017

    The American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM) released its annual fitness trend forecast, and the results may or may not surprise you. Nearly 2,000 industry professionals contributed their thoughts to the forecast, which was facilitated by Walter R. Thompson, associate dean of the College of Education & Human Development at Georgia State University in Atlanta.

    Are your club’s offerings current for 2017? Click through this photo gallery to find out.

    Photo:
    Photo by Thinkstock.
    More
  • top 100 healthclubs OrangetheoryFitness2-595.jpg

    No. 1. Club Industry's Top 100 Health Clubs of 2016 Photo Gallery

    Each year, Club Industry compiles a list of the Top 100 Clubs in the country based on revenue. The list for 2016 (based on 2015 revenue) is included. The majority of the numbers are reported by executives at the club companies themselves. Where noted, Club Industry has estimated or used other sources to determine the revenue of some companies who did not submit. All images are a combination of file photos, staff photos, and photos or logos submitted by the companies. For the full list of the Top 100 Clubs in PDF format, click here. For analysis of the Top 100 Clubs list, click on this article. View the photo gallery here.

    More

  • Related Galleries / Refresh Gallery

Please or Register to post comments.

Instagram

Trends

Learn more by reading our stories about these industry topics:

Management

Nutrition/Weight Loss

Sales/Marketing

Technology

Training/Group Exercise

Wellness

Commentaries and Blogs
The Club Industry Show: 'Cheers' University for the Entire Health and Wellness Industry
by Pamela Kufahl
Posted 3 weeks ago
in Behind the Scenes
Someday, Someone's Life Could Depend on the Preparedness of Your Health Club
by Pamela Kufahl
Posted 5 weeks ago
in Behind the Scenes
MYZONE Helped Gauge the Stress Level of the Last Presidential Debate
by Pamela Kufahl
Posted 9 weeks ago
in Behind the Scenes
Club Info and News

Connect With Us
Subscribe to Our Newsletters

Clubindustry.com
Copyright © 2016 Penton