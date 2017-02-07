Zumba and Babyfirst Shake Up The Early Childhood Education Category With The Zumbini Program

This press release was provided by Zumba. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

Zumba, the largest branded fitness company in the world, and BabyFirst, the leading network dedicated to babies, toddlers and their parents, announced that they are bringing Zumbini to children and parents nationwide, making this the only early childhood education program to offer live classes, as well as an interactive TV show. A 45-minute music, dance and educational program for children ages 0-4 and their parents, Zumbini will be supplemented with “ZumbiniTime,” a shortened, at-home version of a live class that will air on BabyFirst TV nationwide as of this week.

“We are thrilled to partner with BabyFirst. They are the leaders in developmental programming for babies, and together we have done for early childhood education what Zumba did for fitness - we made it fun,” said Alberto Perlman, CEO of Zumba. “While our class curriculum drives cognitive, behavioral, social and motor skill development for kids in this critical age range, it is mixed into 45 minutes of singing, dancing and playing. Our original music brings a ‘Zumba’ flavor to Zumbini that both children and parents love.”

Zumbini offers original music created by Grammy-nominated producers that is enjoyed by both parents and children alike, as well as a curriculum specially designed to keep kids energized and engaged. “Zumbini Time” brings a snapshot of these elements right into families’ homes nationwide, and is focused on the infant age group, offering developmental benefits through entertaining content.

“We are partnering with Zumba on this very exciting program because we really believe in Zumbini’s potential contribution to children’s development across the country,” said Guy Oranim, Chief Executive Officer of BabyFirst. “By creating “Zumbini Time,” we are providing an alternative for parents who can’t make it to an in-person class, or don’t have a Zumbini class close to home.”

An original, interactive show, “Zumbini Time” will air three times a day, every day. The show allows parents to follow along and create a fun, educational bonding experience with their children at home.

To learn more about Zumbini and find a class near you, visit www.Zumbini.com and watch a class promo video here.