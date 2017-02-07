Club Industry
Home > News Central > Zumba and Babyfirst Shake Up The Early Childhood Education Category With The Zumbini Program

Zumba and Babyfirst Shake Up The Early Childhood Education Category With The Zumbini Program

Feb 7, 2017

This press release was provided by Zumba. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

Zumba, the largest branded fitness company in the world, and BabyFirst, the leading network dedicated to babies, toddlers and their parents, announced that they are bringing Zumbini to children and parents nationwide, making this the only early childhood education program to offer live classes, as well as an interactive TV show. A 45-minute music, dance and educational program for children ages 0-4 and their parents, Zumbini will be supplemented with “ZumbiniTime,” a shortened, at-home version of a live class that will air on BabyFirst TV nationwide as of this week.

“We are thrilled to partner with BabyFirst. They are the leaders in developmental programming for babies, and together we have done for early childhood education what Zumba did for fitness - we made it fun,” said Alberto Perlman, CEO of Zumba. “While our class curriculum drives cognitive, behavioral, social and motor skill development for kids in this critical age range, it is mixed into 45 minutes of singing, dancing and playing. Our original music brings a ‘Zumba’ flavor to Zumbini that both children and parents love.”

Zumbini offers original music created by Grammy-nominated producers that is enjoyed by both parents and children alike, as well as a curriculum specially designed to keep kids energized and engaged. “Zumbini Time” brings a snapshot of these elements right into families’ homes nationwide, and is focused on the infant age group, offering developmental benefits through entertaining content.

“We are partnering with Zumba on this very exciting program because we really believe in Zumbini’s potential contribution to children’s development across the country,” said Guy Oranim, Chief Executive Officer of BabyFirst. “By creating “Zumbini Time,” we are providing an alternative for parents who can’t make it to an in-person class, or don’t have a Zumbini class close to home.”

An original, interactive show, “Zumbini Time” will air three times a day, every day. The show allows parents to follow along and create a fun, educational bonding experience with their children at home.

To learn more about Zumbini and find a class near you, visit www.Zumbini.com and watch a class promo video here.

Related Articles
Master Class Videos
Apr 21, 2014
Video

Preview: Close More Sales by Using Three Concepts and the Four-Chain Link 2

Use this plan to inform, inspire and persuade so you can close more membership sales....More
More
Trends

Learn more by reading our stories about these industry topics:

Management

Nutrition/Weight Loss

Sales/Marketing

Technology

Training/Group Exercise

Wellness

Commentaries and Blogs
Are 'People-Powered' Green Gyms the Future of Fitness?
by Anthony Dominic
Posted 8 hours ago
in Behind the Scenes
Is the Wearable Device Trend on Its Way Out?
by Anthony Dominic
Posted 1 week ago
in Behind the Scenes
Planet Fitness Continues to Target Non-Gym Goers, Rely on Existing Franchisees
by Anthony Dominic
Posted 3 weeks ago
in Behind the Scenes
Connect With Us
Subscribe to Our Newsletters

Instagram

eLearning

Increase your leadership skills in these online sessions. CEUs/CECs available.

More
Clubindustry.com
Copyright © 2017 Penton