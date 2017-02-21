Zen Planner Launches Integrated Websites For Fitness Business Owners

This press release was provided by Zen Planner. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

DENVER, CO, February 21, 2017 – Zen Planner, a comprehensive member management software for gyms, martial arts schools, boxes and fitness studios, released Integrated Websites as part of the enhanced Zen Planner Suite. These expertly crafted websites are fully integrated with Zen Planner’s software and have strategically designed features focused on establishing each customer’s brand and generating leads. With the addition of websites, Zen Planner is able to provide our customers with integrated marketing features.

Zen Planner understands the vital role websites play in our customer’s marketing strategy. Great websites help local businesses get discovered. They are a key tool for establishing brands, driving prospective members to the business and serving content to keep current members engaged and focused on their fitness training.

“A great website is a core part of the marketing strategy for any local business owner today,” says Jeff Gardner, CEO of Zen Planner. “With Zen Planner’s lead nurturing and prospect management capabilities, it made sense for us to offer websites to provide a complete integration of our customer’s marketing and business management tools.”

Our fully Integrated Websites feature embedded Zen Planner calendars and lead capture forms to drive more prospective members to your business. These sites also contain custom content and beautiful imagery that professionally showcases each customer’s unique brand. Whether a visitor arrives using a mobile phone, tablet or laptop, they’ll receive the best on-site experience possible, as our websites are fully responsive. Key search engine optimization (SEO) components, such as a blog, metadata and sitemaps, come standard to help your business gain visibility in Google.

“As a martial arts professional for 40 years, I am committed to the pursuit of excellence,” says Master Doug Fuechsel, owner of PRO TKD Martial Arts. “The Zen Planner team demonstrated that same desire and provided me with a beautiful website.”

These websites are built in WordPress, which is one of the largest CMS platforms available, and hosted with Amazon Web Services (AWS). Business owners can rest assured knowing both the websites and their customer’s information is secure, as every site contains an SSL certificate. This certificate offers the latest in online security, ensuring all communications between the website and visitors are secure. Zen Planner’s team also handles all plugin and WordPress updates, so the websites are always update-to-date and secure.

“Zen Planner was very explicit in our infrastructure selection for the website offering,” says Zen Planner’s Chief Technology Officer, Dave Martelon. “WordPress is the most powerful and mature platform available, with new integrated features being added on a constant basis. AWS was chosen as it’s consistent with our infrastructure roadmap, and allows us to provide performance to our worldwide customer base.”

Zen Planner’s best-in-class Customer Success team handles all website updates in an effort to simplify the lives of our customers. Our in-house team boasts an average response time of under two hours, and is available by phone and email. This team provides support for both our software and websites, making it easy for customers to have all their questions answered quickly and efficiently.

Interested in learning more about our Integrated Websites and the Zen Planner Suite? Schedule a demo one of our Software Specialists today by visiting http://info.zenplanner.com/fitness-website-design-live-demo.

ABOUT ZEN PLANNER

We guarantee you’ll grow your revenue by 20% with our comprehensive Zen Planner Suite, which includes member management software, staff and member apps, Integrated Websites and more. This complete pairing of marketing and business management tools provides everything necessary to make your fitness business wildly successful.