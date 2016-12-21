WOWO / Brigadoon Penny Pitch Partnership Another Huge Success

This press release was provided by Brigadoon Fitness. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

FORT WAYNE, IN., December 16, 2016 – Brigadoon Fitness, with support from King of Carts announced the results of 2016’s WOWO Penny Pitch campaign. Total funds raised at the conclusion of Friday’s telethon totaled $171,904. With Brigadoon’s dollar for dollar match, the grand total from the Penny Pitch effort was $343,808.

2016 marks the 68th year for the WOWO Penny Pitch campaign, and the second year that Brigadoon Fitness has partnered to match donations. WOWO’s Penny Pitch provides grants to not-for-profit organizations throughout Northeast Indiana.

“Partnering with WOWO to match the community’s donation is an honor,” said Brigadoon Fitness CEO and humanitarian R. Bruce Dye. “There are unmet needs in our community, and anything we can do to help generate added excitement, increase the pledges raised and expand the reach to those served is something we’re proud to support,” said Dye. Dye, on the right, is pictured with WOWO personality Charly Butcher.

“It’s been an emotional day for the WOWO family. The community stepped up again to support two great local charities, as did Bruce and Brigadoon,” Federated Media Market Manager Jim Allgeier said. “It seemed fitting that the last call we took during the telethon was from the daughter of Bob Chase, to whom this year’s campaign was posthumously dedicated.”

About Brigadoon Fitness

Based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Brigadoon Fitness is the exclusive distributor of the Green Series™ fitness equipment in North America. In addition, we’ve designed and equipped more than 20,000 hotel fitness facilities through our division, Hotel Fitness®. We’re innovators, changing the way the industry does business by investing millions of dollars in state-of-the-art technology, experienced people, product design and the largest inventory of fitness equipment and accessories in U.S. This unique approach allows Brigadoon Fitness to provide the best products and solutions, more efficiently and for the best value. For more information, visit http://brigadoonfitness.com and http://kingofcarts.net.