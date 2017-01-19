World Gym Dallas Celebrates 20th Anniversary

Los Angeles, California – January 13, 2017 - World Gym International, the iconic global brand for bodybuilding and seriously fun fitness, is proud to celebrate the 20th anniversary of World Gym Dallas, Oregon, this winter. Festivities will kick off at World Gym Dallas on January 21 with a luau-themed meet and greet with World Gym International Owners, Guy and Marcus Cammilleri, as well as a 2-for-1 one-month membership promotion for the highly successful fitness program, World Gym Athletics at the new Iron Jungle. Ongoing 20th anniversary celebrations will include a variety of fun contests and fresh ways for members to engage on social media with World Gym Dallas.

Owned and operated by Jackie and David Lawson, World Gym Dallas has been a stronghold of the downtown Dallas, Oregon community for the past two decades and has played an instrumental role in the growth and revitalization of the area. Situated in a building that is part of the National Register of Historic Places, World Gym Dallas has deep roots in the neighborhood and still has members who signed up during its opening 20 years ago.

“When we opened 20 years ago, World Gym Dallas was one of the only businesses downtown. Today, there is a thriving community,” said co-owner Jackie Lawson. “We pride ourselves on being a family-oriented and community-focused gym with something for everyone, including caring, certified coaches and staff, childcare, tanning, saunas, and, of course, top of the line workout facilities. With World Gym Athletics at the Iron Jungle, we have people from all ages and levels from two-year-olds to 92-year olds.”

World Gym Dallas, Oregon is one of the first World Gyms to feature World Gym Athletics and it has been exceptionally popular. It is a team-training program that combines elements of tactical training, functional training and high intensity interval training. The raw, no-nonsense and balanced approach to fitness offers a more complete training program to help people achieve their fitness goals. The Iron Jungle is where the children’s jungle gym at World Gym Dallas used to be—before it was moved, expanded and renovated.

“Gyms and their members do best when there is a strong sense of community and a great coaching team,” said Guy Cammilleri, Managing Director of World Gym. “We see the focus on coaching and community stronger than ever at World Gym Dallas. Especially with World Gym Athletics, we know World Gym Dallas will only continue to excel into the next 20 years.”

Coaches for the World Gym Athletics program were certified by attending an intensive workshop developed by Doug Katona, Director of Training & Education for World Gym. Katona is an internationally recognized presenter, strength and conditioning coach, educator, author and entrepreneur. He has coached NFL athletes, Olympic hopefuls and elite fitness competitors. He has worked with many law enforcement, fire, SWAT and military personnel. His athletes have gone on to break national records in Olympic lifting and swimming. He personally trained and certified each coach at World Gym Athletics at Iron Jungle.

In conjunction with the 20th anniversary, World Gym Dallas will offer a 2-for-1 one-month membership to World Gym Athletics at Iron Jungle. Ongoing promotions for the 20th Anniversary will include social media contests throughout the year, starting with one that encourages members to find and photograph a hidden World Gym Gorilla at World Gym Dallas and post a photo to social media with a creative caption and hastag #WorldGymDallasOR. Winners will receive one free month of membership.

Learn more about World Gym Athletics at Iron Jungle at ironjunglex.com or by following @dallas_iron_jungle on Instagram.

