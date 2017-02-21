World Gym Athletics Offers Coaching Education and Ongoing Programming

This press release was provided by World Gym International. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

Los Angeles, California – February 15, 2017 - World Gym International, the iconic global brand for bodybuilding and seriously fun fitness has launched World Gym Athletics, a new ongoing education and training program for coaches with the goal to improve personal training and group exercise programs at gyms and studios.

World Gym Athletics is available for all gyms and studios, not just World Gyms, and aims to help coaches, gym members and gym owners. It helps members get more out of their gym experience by creating progressive individual and small group fitness programs. These programs combine elements of tactical training, functional training and high intensity interval training. The raw, no-nonsense and balanced approach to fitness offers members a more complete training program to help members achieve their fitness goals. World Gym Athletics also helps Coaches by providing training, certifications and ongoing programming. In addition to increased membership retention through the improved programming, World Gym Athletics helps gym owners with training for gym owners on how to turn their new fitness programming into incremental revenue. Beyond improved personal training revenue, World Gym Athletics offers guidance and support to setup a customized fitness studio within or attached to their existing gym. Covering more than just the education for the physical training portion, World Gym Athletics also provides a customized and complete strategy for each gym owner and their market. World Gym Athletics helps to develop staff, systems, technology and operations to maximize the program and its profits.

“Fitness studios continue to gain in popularity and have higher retention rates in part because they are coaching-centric with a built-in sense of community,” said Guy Cammilleri, Managing Director of World Gym. “World Gym Athletics helps gyms apply those same principles to their existing businesses.”

Coaches for the World Gym Athletics program are certified by attending an intensive 2-day workshop, which can be done onsite at their gym, along with ongoing monthly continuing education. The certifications are only valid for one year and then the coaches must be recertified. Coaches will receive ongoing fitness programming and regular updates to their Coaching Manual with education materials throughout the year. World Gym Athletics also includes business and financial training to make sure that the program is successful.

World Gym Athletics’ certification program, seminars, development and programming have all been developed by Doug Katona, Director of Training & Education for World Gym. Katona is an internationally recognized presenter, strength and conditioning coach, educator, author and entrepreneur. He has coached NFL athletes, Olympic hopefuls and elite fitness competitors. He has worked with many law enforcement, fire, SWAT and military personnel. His athletes have gone on to break national records in Olympic lifting and swimming. He has served as an athletic training consultant to numerous gyms and sports agencies including Leigh Steinberg Sports & Entertainment. He created the CrossFusion format for Equinox (Irvine) that has become the most popular class offering. He is also one of the original Master Instructors of SPINNING and has been featured in DVDs on FitTV. He is a graduate of USC and has earned a Masters Degree from Concordia University while also holding numerous certifications including USA Track and Field and United States Weightlifting. He specialized in biomechanics, athletic performance, running technique, tactical training, programming and performance nutrition. His Coaching Behavior Model helps personal trainers, fitness instructors and coaches grow their businesses. He has recently been featured at World IDEA where he taught Olympic lifting and Programming seminars to the fitness industry. He oversees a team of 10 coaches and develops programs for athletes, gyms and fitness competitors.

The World Gym Athletics programs have already been successfully deployed at several World Gym locations in Sheffield, OH, Glenburnie, MD, Dale City, VA, Niagara Falls, NY and Dallas, OR with additional workshops already planned. The results speak for themselves. Within weeks of each launch, revenue from personal training and small group exercise has increased dramatically. World Gym Athletics is currently working with World Gym Franchisees to deploy the programming at additional locations but owners of any gym may request the certifications and training programs.

