WOODWAY Introduces New Product that Revolutionizes Group Fitness and Small Functional Spaces

Waukesha, Wisconsin (February, 2017) - WOODWAY USA, the leading manufacturer in quality hand-made treadmills, announces its release of the FITBENCH. FITBENCH offers a “one-stop-shop” for any group exercise fitness class, functional space, club or multi-living fitness center.

The FITBENCH was developed as a solution for treadmill group training classes to keep the “floor exercise” section of the class neat and multifunctional. The FITBENCH is a multifunctional platform that stores (and comes with) 6 sets of commercial dumbbells, 2 kettlebells, 1 slamball, and resistance bands. It also has storage space for ropes, water bottles, and personal items. The functional station allows one or multiple users to exercise on or around it by utilizing the weight accessories, anchor and attachment points, the elevating top, and the FITBENCH itself even doubles as a plyobox.

“We are thrilled to be offering the FITBENCH as ideal integrated solution for group fitness and functional spaces in clubs and gyms,” says Eric Weber, Sales and Marketing Director of WOODWAY USA. “The FITBENCH, integrated with our WOODWAY Treadmills, is a perfect marriage for high intensity interval training (HIIT), and we have seen an significant amount of interest from the military, hotel and apartment fitness centers, university recreation centers, and even physical therapy clinics who have a limited amount of space and need a solution for functional training.”

The FITBENCH will be unveiled at IHRSA 2017, and will be displayed in the Woodway booth (#813) as part of a treadmill group training class available to attendees.

To learn more about the FITBENCH, contact Eric Weber, (800) 966-3929

fitbench@woodway.com fitbenchusa.com