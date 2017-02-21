Club Industry
Home > News Central > WOODWAY Introduces New Product that Revolutionizes Group Fitness and Small Functional Spaces

WOODWAY Introduces New Product that Revolutionizes Group Fitness and Small Functional Spaces

Feb 21, 2017

This press release was provided by WOODWAY USA. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

Waukesha, Wisconsin (February, 2017) - WOODWAY USA, the leading manufacturer in quality hand-made treadmills, announces its release of the FITBENCH. FITBENCH offers a “one-stop-shop” for any group exercise fitness class, functional space, club or multi-living fitness center.

The FITBENCH was developed as a solution for treadmill group training classes to keep the “floor exercise” section of the class neat and multifunctional.  The FITBENCH is a multifunctional platform that stores (and comes with) 6 sets of commercial dumbbells, 2 kettlebells, 1 slamball, and resistance bands.  It also has storage space for ropes, water bottles, and personal items.  The functional station allows one or multiple users to exercise on or around it by utilizing the weight accessories, anchor and attachment points, the elevating top, and the FITBENCH itself even doubles as a plyobox.

“We are thrilled to be offering the FITBENCH as ideal integrated solution for group fitness and functional spaces in clubs and gyms,” says Eric Weber, Sales and Marketing Director of WOODWAY USA. “The FITBENCH, integrated with our WOODWAY Treadmills, is a perfect marriage for high intensity interval training (HIIT), and we have seen an significant amount of interest from the military, hotel and apartment fitness centers, university recreation centers, and even physical therapy clinics who have a limited amount of space and need a solution for functional training.”

The FITBENCH will be unveiled at IHRSA 2017, and will be displayed in the Woodway booth (#813) as part of a treadmill group training class available to attendees.

To learn more about the FITBENCH, contact Eric Weber, (800) 966-3929

fitbench@woodway.com fitbenchusa.com

Related Articles
Master Class Videos
Apr 21, 2014
Video

Preview: Close More Sales by Using Three Concepts and the Four-Chain Link 2

Use this plan to inform, inspire and persuade so you can close more membership sales....More
More
Trends

Learn more by reading our stories about these industry topics:

Management

Nutrition/Weight Loss

Sales/Marketing

Technology

Training/Group Exercise

Wellness

Commentaries and Blogs
Big Does Not Always Equate to Great in the Fitness Industry
by Pamela Kufahl
Posted 1 week ago
in Behind the Scenes
Are 'People-Powered' Green Gyms the Future of Fitness?
by Anthony Dominic
Posted 2 weeks ago
in Behind the Scenes
Is the Wearable Device Trend on Its Way Out?
by Anthony Dominic
Posted 3 weeks ago
in Behind the Scenes
Connect With Us
Subscribe to Our Newsletters

Instagram

eLearning

Increase your leadership skills in these online sessions. CEUs/CECs available.

More
Clubindustry.com
Copyright © 2017 Penton