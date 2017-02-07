Wellness Company â€“ Technogym â€“ Partners Three New Jersey Schools To Get 1,200+ Children Fit, Healthier & Smarter

This press release was provided by Technogym. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

SILVER SPRING, MD – February 2, 2017 – Leading New Jersey-based wellness company, Technogym, is partnering with three New Jersey schools in Paterson (School #11/Newcomers Program), Roselle (Washington Elementary), and Succasunna (Eisenhower Middle School).

In recent years, national research has revealed that American children have become more sedentary, negatively affecting their health and academic performance. Through this partnership, Technogym will provide financial assistance, known as PHIT America GO! Grants, to the three schools in need in the hopes to jumpstart active lifestyles for more than 1,200 students.

Technogym is proud to be a part of an initiative that promotes wellness within the youth community and has seen these grants double children’s physical activity levels in the past. The goal of the program is to ensure that each child leads a healthy lifestyle full of activity and movement throughout each and every day.

PHIT America GO! Grants are awarded by national charity, PHIT America, with the support of KIDS in the GAME. In the past two years, almost 300 GO! Grants have been awarded nationally -- helping more than 100,000 school children get active. These GO! Grants help schools that are in desperate need of gear, programming or training for physical activity programs.

With two thirds of all U.S. children failing to reach healthy activity levels, are not active to healthy levels, PHIT America GO! Grants have proven instrumental in increasing key health and fitness standards children of all ages. With the average budget for physical education programs throughout the United States at only $762 per year for an entire school, it is estimated more than 40,000 schools throughout the United States are in need of assistance.

Most recently, 445 schools in 23 states applied and qualified for GO! Grants, but could not be awarded the grant money due to the lack of funding. To bridge the financial gap and support elementary school physical education programs across the country, PHIT America and KIDS in the GAME have launched an aggressive fundraising campaign. Companies or individuals who are interested in helping should go to BlitzGoGrants.com to learn more. GO! Grants range in size from $1,000 to $5,000 per school. In every PHIT America GO! Grant application, schools indicate the need of their students to develop their motor skills, reduce obesity, and increase physical literacy and fitness.

“In the coming weeks, we will be reaching out to corporations, organizations and individuals which have an interest in health, fitness, and children’s education,” says Jim Baugh, Founder of PHIT America. “Physical inactivity is a national crisis. Sitting has become the new smoking. This investment is critical to the future of our kids and to America.”

For more information about PHIT America, visit www.PHITAmerica.org.

About Technogym

Founded in 1983, Technogym is a world leading international supplier of technology and design driven products and services in the Wellness and Fitness industry. Technogym provides a complete range of cardio, strength and functional equipment alongside a digital cloud based platform allowing consumers to connect with their personal wellness experience anywhere, both on the equipment and via mobile when outdoors. With over 2,000 employees and 13 branches globally, Technogym is present in more than 100 countries. More than 65,000 wellness centers and 200,000 private homes in the world are equipped with Technogym. Technogym was the official supplier for the last six editions of the Olympic Games: Sydney 2000, Athens 2004, Turin 2006, Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016.