WellBiz Brands, Inc. Names Two Executives to Lead Their Elements Massage®, FIT36® and Fitness Together® Brands

Highlands Ranch, Colo. (April 11, 2017) – Jeff Jervik, chairman and CEO of WellBiz Brands, Inc. – the manager of health and wellness brands Elements Massage®, Fitness Together® and FIT36® - has announced the appointment of Jeremy Morgan as chief executive officer of the Elements Massage brand, and Trever Ackerman as chief marketing officer, leading the marketing efforts for all three franchise brands. With nearly 400 combined U.S. locations across the three brands and an aggressive, strategic growth plan, Morgan and Ackerman will be instrumental in taking WellBiz Brands, Inc. (WellBiz Brands) to the next level.

Jeremy Morgan brings a wealth of experience in brand strategy, marketing and franchise development from his seven years in senior leadership roles at Smashburger, and most recently, as CEO of Tava Kitchen, which was named one of Nation’s Restaurant News’ “Breakout Brands” in 2016. During his tenure at Smashburger, Morgan played a vital part in leading the company through unprecedented growth from 35 to 280 restaurants and to various national accolades. He will apply his vast experience in building restaurant brands to a new challenge in the health and wellness sector, and was drawn to the opportunity to achieve the well-established massage franchise’s goals in its next phase of expansion. His immediate focus at Elements will be to support its franchise community and introduce the brand to more consumers.

“Elements is a very exciting, high growth brand,” said Morgan. “Our clients love the personal and customized services offered, and the client experience is unparalleled. This brand was built around the franchise owner, so I plan to dedicate much of my time to listening to them and providing the support they need to be successful. There is huge opportunity for growth as we continue our nationwide expansion.”

Trever Ackerman will be responsible for leading the development and execution of the marketing efforts in support of the overall strategic direction of WellBiz Brands. Ackerman will focus his efforts on connecting marketing and communications with both top- and bottom-line growth, and will oversee marketing, brand development, public relations, as well as other key brand messaging initiatives.

“In today’s health and wellness landscape, there is no doubt about the tremendous growth potential for the franchise concepts that WellBiz Brands encompasses,” said Ackerman. “The Elements Massage®, Fitness Together® and FIT36® brands stand out with their unique, customized offerings and the scalable models for franchise owners. I look forward to building from the current solid foundation to further support franchise development and grow each of the brands within their respective segment of the health and wellness marketplace.”

Ackerman most recently served as head of marketing for Les Mills U.S., where he oversaw the company’s marketing and communications efforts for more than 3,300 fitness facilities in all 50 states. Prior to that, he held multiple leadership positions in business development, human resources and marketing at 24 Hour Fitness, which - at the time - was a four-million-member organization across 400+ locations in 18 states.

“We are thrilled to have two individuals of this caliber joining the WellBiz Brands leadership team,” said Jervik, “Both Jeremy Morgan and Trever Ackerman are skilled leaders with tremendous track records for success, and we are confident in their abilities to help guide us during our next stage of growth.”

About WellBiz Brands, Inc.

WellBiz Brands, Inc. is the manager of three health and wellness franchise brands: Elements Massage®, FIT36® and Fitness Together®. Headquartered in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, WellBiz Brands, has nearly 400 combined U.S. locations across the three brands. Through the WellBiz Brands support staff, the brands strive to uphold these core values: fun, ownership, respect, passion, and integrity. These core values embody all that is important for each brand - from franchise owners to clients - to lead healthy, balanced lives. All three brands offer unique franchise opportunities for entrepreneurs from all walks of life and various investment levels, with a fresh focus on recurring revenue models.

About Elements Massage®

Elements Massage® is the nation’s premier massage therapy brand, with approximately 240 locations across the United States and Canada. Elements differentiates itself by providing consumers with a highly customized and therapeutic massage through its industry-leading membership program, the Elements Wellness Program™. Members at each studio benefit from a highly-rated massage service on a month-to-month basis. As a high growth franchise brand, Elements Therapeutic Massage, LLC offers franchise ownership opportunities in select territories across the country. To learn more about Elements Massage® and franchise ownership opportunities, visit www.elementsfranchise.com.

About FIT36®

FIT36® is functional fitness taken to the next level. Combining Metabolic Resistance Training (MRT), High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) and plateau-crashing macrocycles, the FIT36® method is modern training that helps to build lean muscle and torch fat. The FIT36® certified trainers provide clients with a customizable, superior workout that eliminates boredom and builds community, perfect for busy lifestyles. The FIT36® model is not attached to a fitness fad or a particular methodology, making it adaptable as a franchise model and not just another fitness franchise with heavy equipment. Fit 36, LLC began franchising in 2014 and has open locations in Colorado, New Jersey, California and Virginia with additional studio locations opening in 2017. To learn more about FIT36® and franchise ownership opportunities, visit www.fit36franchise.com.

About Fitness Together®

Fitness Together® is a one-on-one private, personal training franchise focused on changing clients’ lives with improved fitness and health. Whether the aim is to lose weight, tone and tighten muscles, or simply achieve better health, Fitness Together® pairs clients with a personal trainer and a workout plan tailored for the individual’s goals, and focused on results. Clients receive the accountability they need and the privacy they desire with Fitness Together®.

Fitness Together Franchise, LLC began franchising in 1996 and has approximately 150 locations across the United States with additional locations planned for 2017. To learn more about the brand and owning a Fitness Together® franchise, visit www.fitnesstogetherfranchise.com.

To learn more about franchise opportunities with all three brands, please visit www.wellbizbrands.com or call 720-457-1336.