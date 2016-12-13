Weebly Joins AFS with Wide Ranging Online Options

This press release was provided by AFS. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

(OAKLAND, CA, SAN FRANCISCO, CA, December 12, 2016) – The Association of Fitness Studios (AFS) today proudly announced and welcomed the addition of Weebly, Inc. to its associate membership and sponsorship ranks.

Founded in 2007, Weebly is a complete platform that allows anyone to start and grow an online business with curated website templates, powerful e-commerce and integrated marketing. More than 40 million entrepreneurs around the world use Weebly to grow their customer base, fuel sales and market their idea.

"We all know that marketing is the Number One challenge in the studio business,” said Josh Leve, AFS founder and CEO. “And building an online business is a critical marketing strategy. Weebly is the gold standard in this area. We’re proud to welcome them to AFS.”

Designed for any entrepreneur who wants to reach an audience from local to global, Weebly gives everyone the freedom to create a sophisticated website and store that work brilliantly across any device.

Weebly offers a range of pricing options, including free and premium consumer plans, as well as enterprise offerings and is consistently the highest­ rated website building mobile app in the App Store and Google Play.

“Before a new client ever walks through the door, they’ve likely looked up your studio’s website. Having a simple and professional site is the first step to boosting new foot traffic,” said Will Ranish, Director of Business Development at Weebly. “We’re excited to offer trainers of AFS an easy and affordable solution for the digital side of their business so they can focus more on doing what they love.”

The dorm-room story behind the launch of Weebly is by now legendary. The company was founded by CEO David Rusenko, Chief Technology Officer Chris Fanini, and Chief Product Officer Dan Veltri. Their original goal, to help the world’s entrepreneurs succeed, continues nine years later.

Today, the San Francisco-Based Weebly has more than 325 million unique visitors to over 40 million Weebly sites every month.

“There’s no doubt that Weebly is perfectly positioned to be an asset for studio owners,” said Leve. “We encourage our members to take a look at what they offer.”

More information on Weebly can be found at https://www.weebly.com/

About AFS

The Association of Fitness Studios (AFS) is the only membership community dedicated solely to the business of fitness studios. AFS provides studio owners and developers a wide array of business-specific products, services, and benefits that enable them to more effectively manage and grow their businesses, building on the passion, compassion and courage they’ve already shown. www.afsfitness.com