Virtuagym Announces Partnership With Life Fitness

Amsterdam, April. 4, 2017 – Virtuagym, provider of the all-in-one coaching and management platform for fitness clubs, today announced a partnership with Life Fitness, the global leader in commercial fitness equipment.

The partnership includes a deep technical integration between Virtuagym and the LFopen™ platform, which provides club members a seamless experience between the Virtuagym club app and Life Fitness equipment. Exercisers have the ability to sign in wirelessly into Life Fitness cardio equipment using the Virtuagym app to accurately track their workouts and have their workout data transferred automatically into the Virtuagym app. This seamless account creation and login process is another step in allowing operators to deliver an exceptional digital experience within their facilities.

The collaboration with Life Fitness expands Virtuagym’s array of integrations, which already ranges from access control to wearables to drink dispensers and beyond.

“Virtuagym’s mission is to enable people to live healthier, more active lives, through the support of new technology. Our partnership with Life Fitness fits our vision of a connected health club, where data interacts seamlessly between exercise equipment and our coaching and CRM solutions. At a time when our company is experiencing strong international growth, we believe that working with industry leaders that share our passion for simplicity, innovation and collaboration is vital to our continued success and that of our industry,” says Hugo Braam, Co-Founder of Virtuagym.

“The collaboration with Virtuagym is testament to our open strategy and mindset. We truly believe in a member first approach as well as ensuring that our customers, the gym operator, get the most value from a digital solution. We want our customers to have the freedom to choose a digital solution that strategically suits their business and not one that we impress on them. This leaves us to continue to be the best at what we do and maintain our focus on innovating new and unique fitness equipment,” adds Leon Rudge Director of Digital Experience – ISBU at Life Fitness.

For more information about the Life Fitness and Virtuagym integration, visit https://virtuagym.com/lifefitness.

About Life Fitness

Life Fitness is the global leader in commercial fitness equipment and game tables and furnishings. The company manufactures and sells its strength and cardiovascular equipment, productive well-being equipment, billiards tables and accessories, and game room furniture under the brand names Life Fitness, Hammer Strength, Cybex, Indoor Cycling Group, SCIFIT, InMovement and Brunswick Billiards. Its equipment is distributed to more than 120 countries. Headquartered outside Chicago, in Rosemont, Ill., Life Fitness is a division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC).

About Virtuagym

Virtuagym provides an all-in-one fitness software platform for health clubs and personal trainers. The company offers solutions for club mobile apps, exercise and nutrition coaching, client engagement, membership management, scheduling, invoicing, online payments, access control, and more everything required to run a business efficiently. Virtuagym’s custom branded apps and online community are a perfect way to promote a club’s or a trainer’s brand and boost client engagement. Flexible membership options and hardware integrations offer ample opportunity for rapid and sustained revenue growth. Virtuagym supports over 8 million consumers, 4,000+ health clubs and more than 25,000 personal trainers worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.virtuagym.com/software/en/