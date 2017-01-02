VERT® Announces New Intensity Tracker with Multi Appendage Asymmetry Measurements

This press release was provided by VERT. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 29, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- VERT, a leader in wearable athletic technology, today announces the launch of G-VERT™, an intensity tracker that is breaking ground for the next generation of wearable technology. This first of its kind, multi-appendage wearable provides intensity, asymmetry, exertion and stress analytics. G-VERT™ will demonstrate the ability to help athletes find balance in a world of intensity at its 2017 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) debut in Las Vegas.

The G-VERT™ intensity tracker is a non-invasive and discrete inertial measurement unit (IMU) worn on an individual's body to report numerous athletic measurements, including total measures G-force, kinetic energy, jump analytics, power, stress % and appendage asymmetry. These measurements are sent to the VERT app in real-time, which can then be monitored by individual user during or after use.

"Consumers want real numbers and real performance measurements that professionals use," said Martin Matak, founder and president of VERT. "We are paving the way for wearables 2.0 with our G-VERT intensity tracker. Our new app is engaging and easily displays data consumers want to know from their activity," said Matak. "You can see how hard you worked, the stress you put on your body, how efficient or how intense; something step counters can't provide."

In a market increasingly flooded with activity trackers, VERT is focused on intensity trackers that provide users with the information to analyze how much energy is expelled, the level of intensity and power in the movement, the stress percentage put on the body and the asymmetry measurement for each appendage. G-VERT users have the ability to evaluate how balanced a movement is, ensuring a safe and well-adjusted workout that prevents unnecessary injury and strain. In addition, all VERT products are completely designed and manufactured in the United States, guaranteeing a high-quality wearable that can withstand rigorous movement during athletic play.

The tech company debuted the professional G-VERT™ Team System last year with their first NBA client, the Miami Heat and most recently by entering the NCAA basketball market with Auburn University. VERT technology made history as the first wearable tech used in a NCAA championship game at the 2015 NCAA Division I Women's Volleyball Championship. Through VERTcast, a sports telemetry system, viewers were given the opportunity to experience student athleticism in real-time through live-screen and television newscast on ESPN inclusion in the semi-final and championship games.

In addition to Unveiled on Jan. 3rd, G-VERT will be available for preview at booth #44530 located in the Fitness & Technology area at CES starting Jan. 5th. Consumers can find out more at www.myvert.com

About VERT: Headquartered in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., VERT is a leader in wearable athletic technology focused on creating a better experience for athletes, coaches and fans. VERT is used in a variety of sports, including basketball, volleyball, running and other health and fitness activities. VERT is the official wearable technology of USA Volleyball and is used by over 200 collegiate and professional sports programs around the world. For more information visit www.myvert.com.