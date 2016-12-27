Club Industry
Home > News Central > US Fitness Selects ClubConnect to Power Their Staff Education

US Fitness Selects ClubConnect to Power Their Staff Education

Dec 27, 2016

This press release was provided by ClubConnect. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

(December 21, 2016) San Diego, CA— ClubConnect, the fastest growing club software platform in the fitness industry, is proud to announce that US Fitness (http://www.sportandhealth.com/) has joined its platform. ClubConnect (http://www.clubconnect.com) is the premiere health club-focused platform that powers the education for the world’s top health clubs. The platform includes certification verification, a fitness-specific LMS, 200 CEC courses, over 10,000 professional award-winning articles, a proprietary education score for each staff member, customized dashboards, a program-design tool, and much more.

Staying on top of the most current education has become a massive trend over the last few years with top health clubs including Life Time Fitness, Gold’s Gym, and Anytime Fitness, signing onto ClubConnect to satisfy this need. Today, US Fitness and its 40+ club locations joined this prestigious group of health clubs by partnering with ClubConnect to power their staff education. The ClubConnect platform currently delivers education to over 4,500 health clubs around the world.

Jason Davis, President of ClubConnect (an Inspire360 company), said “US Fitness has high standards for their partners. We are thrilled US Fitness has made a commitment to club education by signing onto ClubConnect. Their staff now has access to the best tools and resources in the industry.” 

About Inspire360

Inspire360 is dedicated to providing inspired software that is fanatically focused on helping health clubs and organizations in the fitness and wellness industry achieve remarkable things. Originally developed under IDEA Health & Fitness Association, the company builds on decades of experience in the health and fitness industry to deliver world-class software to educate fitness professionals and enhance profits for health clubs. Its two flagship products, ClubConnect and CoursePlus, are used by some of the most respected names in fitness, like the American College of Sports Medicine, EXOS, Lifetime Fitness, and Gold's Gym. For more information, visit www.clubconnect.com.

Related Articles
Master Class Videos
Apr 21, 2014
Video

Preview: Close More Sales by Using Three Concepts and the Four-Chain Link 2

Use this plan to inform, inspire and persuade so you can close more membership sales....More
More
Executive Insights Videos
Nov 13, 2014
Video

Exhale: How a Boutique Well-being Brand Thrives  

Annbeth Eschbach, CEO of exhale, shares why she created her boutique studio brand and how she plans to grow her business in New York and beyond....More
More
Trends

Learn more by reading our stories about these industry topics:

Management

Nutrition/Weight Loss

Sales/Marketing

Technology

Training/Group Exercise

Wellness

Commentaries and Blogs
Editors' Picks: Sales and Alleged Misdeeds Top Fitness Industry Stories List of 2016
by Pamela Kufahl
Posted 21 hours ago
in Behind the Scenes
The Club Industry Show: 'Cheers' University for the Entire Health and Wellness Industry
by Pamela Kufahl
Posted 4 weeks ago
in Behind the Scenes
Someday, Someone's Life Could Depend on the Preparedness of Your Health Club
by Pamela Kufahl
Posted 6 weeks ago
in Behind the Scenes
Club Info and News

Connect With Us
Subscribe to Our Newsletters

Instagram

eLearning

Increase your leadership skills in these online sessions. CEUs/CECs available.

More
Clubindustry.com
Copyright © 2016 Penton