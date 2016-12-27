US Fitness Selects ClubConnect to Power Their Staff Education

This press release was provided by ClubConnect. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

(December 21, 2016) San Diego, CA— ClubConnect, the fastest growing club software platform in the fitness industry, is proud to announce that US Fitness (http://www.sportandhealth.com/) has joined its platform. ClubConnect (http://www.clubconnect.com) is the premiere health club-focused platform that powers the education for the world’s top health clubs. The platform includes certification verification, a fitness-specific LMS, 200 CEC courses, over 10,000 professional award-winning articles, a proprietary education score for each staff member, customized dashboards, a program-design tool, and much more.

Staying on top of the most current education has become a massive trend over the last few years with top health clubs including Life Time Fitness, Gold’s Gym, and Anytime Fitness, signing onto ClubConnect to satisfy this need. Today, US Fitness and its 40+ club locations joined this prestigious group of health clubs by partnering with ClubConnect to power their staff education. The ClubConnect platform currently delivers education to over 4,500 health clubs around the world.

Jason Davis, President of ClubConnect (an Inspire360 company), said “US Fitness has high standards for their partners. We are thrilled US Fitness has made a commitment to club education by signing onto ClubConnect. Their staff now has access to the best tools and resources in the industry.”

About Inspire360

Inspire360 is dedicated to providing inspired software that is fanatically focused on helping health clubs and organizations in the fitness and wellness industry achieve remarkable things. Originally developed under IDEA Health & Fitness Association, the company builds on decades of experience in the health and fitness industry to deliver world-class software to educate fitness professionals and enhance profits for health clubs. Its two flagship products, ClubConnect and CoursePlus, are used by some of the most respected names in fitness, like the American College of Sports Medicine, EXOS, Lifetime Fitness, and Gold's Gym. For more information, visit www.clubconnect.com.