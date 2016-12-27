Urban Float to Open Fourth Seattle Location

This press release was provided by Urban Float. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

SEATTLE, Wash. – Urban Float, a hydro-therapy floating spa that features light and sound controlled pods containing 200 gallons of water with over 1,200 pounds of Epsom salt, is opening its fourth location in the Seattle area.

Slated to open in the spring of 2017, the 4,000 square-foot floating spa will be located at 111 East Union Street in Seattle. Urban Float is a local floatation therapy concept that takes floaters on a limitless journey of deep relaxation in a spa-like environment—enforcing its ‘Nordstrom service, Starbucks branding and Costco pricing’ appeal. Company plans call for 4-6 more locations in the Seattle area within the next couple of years.

“The new location will be the largest floating spa in North America, and will contain nine floatation pods for guests,” said Urban Float Founder Joe Beaudry. “Due to the growing demand from our neighbors in various tech companies throughout Seattle, we made it a top priority to open a second downtown Seattle location.”

During a float you are suspended effortlessly in a super saturated solution of Epsom salt and water within a light and sound controlled environment that reduces sensory stimulation and effectively suspends the effects of gravity on the central nervous system. The water is at skin temperature and after a few minutes you lose the awareness of where the body ends and the water begins. Resting in this unique environment creates profound changes within the mind/body system and actually improves the overall function of the brain and central nervous system, allowing floaters to enter a peaceful state of mind.

“As we continue to expand throughout Washington, our next targeted market is California, more specifically tackling the San Francisco Bay Area, San Diego and Los Angeles,” said Urban Float Chairman Scott Swerland. “By launching a franchise initiative and expanding, we are ensuring that everyone can reap the benefits that floating has to offer.”

With four locations throughout Washington, the company is looking to expand its national footprint with as many as 15 signed franchise agreements in 2017.

To augment the company’s growth, Urban Float is currently seeking both single-unit and multi-unit franchisees. With a franchise fee of $40,000, the total investment to own and operate an Urban Float franchise is approximately $440,000 to $1 million, depending on the amount of floatation pods.

For more information on Urban Float’s franchise opportunity, please visit www.franchise.urbanfloat.com.

