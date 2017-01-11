UFC Gym Tucson Celebrates Grand Opening On Saturday, January 14

Club Industry
Jan 11, 2017

Tucson, Ariz. – UFC GYM® today announced the grand opening celebration of its first location in Tucson, Arizona, will take place on Saturday, January 14, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Located at 8330 N. Thornydale Road in North Tucson, this 9,000-square foot facilities opening ceremonies will feature a special guest appearance by fourth-ranked UFC® welterweight contender Carlos Condit.

Condit, a veteran with 18 bouts under the Zuffa banner, will lead free mixed martial arts seminars beginning at 12 p.m., in conjunction with additional classes and demonstrations offered throughout the day. UFC GYM will also grant discounted membership rates, including no enrollment fees and reduced private coaching fees during the festivities.

“The reception to our gym from the local community has truly been amazing," UFC GYM – Tucson franchise owner Benjamin Chupp said. "This gym truly raises the bar as the top fitness destination in the area and we’re excited to show residents our amenities while welcoming them to a new and innovative training lifestyle as UFC GYM members.” 

Highlighted by a 24-foot Octagon®, members of this top-of-the-line gym will have access to strength training and cardio machines, battle ropes, agility ladders, bag room, a Brazilian jiu-jitsu studio and other functional training equipment for dynamic workouts. The gym’s explosive workout environment uses cutting-edge training techniques inspired by UFC athletes and provides members with everything needed for the entire family to sweat, move, live and Train Different®.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

9 a.m.      Kickboxing & Kids Boxing

10 a.m.    MATRX & MMA

11 a.m.    Daily Ultimate Training® (DUT®) and Kids MMA

12 p.m.    UFC Athlete Demonstration with Carlos Condit

1:30 p.m.  Meet & Greet with Carlos Condit

3 p.m.      Daily Ultimate Training® (DUT®) and Kids MMA

4 p.m.      Trigger point & stretching

On Sunday, January 15, UFC continues the global brand’s Arizona takeover weekend with UFC FIGHT NIGHT: RODRIGUEZ vs. PENN, live from the Talking Stick Resort Arena.

Since debuting in 2009, UFC GYM has opened more than 135 locations throughout the United States, Australia, Canada, South America, Vietnam and the United Arab Emirates. The fitness franchise has continued to grow at a rapid pace with more than 50 locations opening in the past two years and over 50 gyms expected to open in the next year.

In addition to the corporate owned signature clubs, UFC GYM also offers the unique opportunity to own and operate a UFC GYM franchise domestically and internationally. For franchise information, visit UFCGYMFRANCHISING.  

For more information, please visit UFC GYM Tucson. For more information about UFC GYM, please visit UFC GYM.com, or follow us on Facebook.com/UFCgym, Twitter or Instagram: @UFCGYM. You can also subscribe on YouTube at UFCGYM.  

