UFC Gym Supports American Heart Associationâ€™s Efforts To Bring Awareness With Month-Long Red-Out Initiative

UFC GYM® today announced its support of the American Heart Association’s efforts to raise awareness and charitable donations at participating locations throughout the United States.

“UFC GYM is honored to support the American Heart Association’s efforts to bring awareness, raise funds and lend our support to empower families to incorporate physical fitness into their lifestyles,” UFC GYM President Adam Sedlack said.

UFC GYM will be activating Red Out themed events throughout the entire month. As the kick-off event, UFC GYM has designated the month of February “Red Out Workout” and each collaborating UFC GYM location will hold events for featuring special classes, activities, food and entertainment for the entire family. All proceeds of sales secured will benefit the American Heart Association, the nation’s oldest and largest voluntary organization dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke.

According to the American Heart Association, about two-thirds of kids and half of adults in the U.S. don’t get enough physical activity. Inactivity increases risk of heart disease and stroke, the nation’s #1 and #5 cause of death.

In addition to the Red Out Workout events, UFC GYM members and guests at each participating location can purchase heart pin ups throughout the month of February ($1, $5 and $10) to showcase their continued support. Each member / guest who makes a donation will be asked to fill out an American Heart Association heart pin up stating why they made their donation. These pin ups will be displayed on the gyms Octagon® for the entire month.

Since debuting in 2009, UFC GYM has opened more than 135 locations throughout the United States, Australia, Canada, South America, Vietnam and the United Arab Emirates. The fitness franchise has continued to grow at a rapid pace with more than 50 locations opening in the past two years and over 50 gyms expected to open in the next year.

