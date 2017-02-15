UFC Gym â€“ Mililani Celebrates Grand Opening On Saturday, February 18

This press release was provided by UFC Gym. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

Santa Ana, CA – UFC GYM® today announced the grand opening of its third signature gym in Oahu, Hawaii, on Saturday, February 18 from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. PT. Owned and operated by UFC® Hall of Famer BJ Penn, the 30,000-square foot facility, located at the Town Center of Mililani, 95-1249 Meheula Parkway in Mililani, will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“I’m so grateful that we have the opportunity to open our third facility with my partners at UFC GYM,” Penn said. “Mililani is a fantastic community and we’ve wanted to open a gym in this area for quite some time. To continually provide our locals with innovative training, we’ve brought on some of the best fitness professionals from Hawaii and built this state-of-the-art facility to help enthusiasts Train Different®. We want to invite everyone to join us this Saturday and participate in this amazing experience.”

Penn, a native of Hilo, has partnered with UFC GYM since 2012 and currently has additional franchise locations in the Honolulu neighborhood of Kakaako and at the Waikele Center in Central Oahu.

The new Mililani facility will feature a 24-foot Octagon®, top-of-the-line strength training and cardio machines, battle ropes, agility ladders, bag room, group fitness studios, Brazilian jiu-jitsu studio and other functional training equipment for dynamic workouts.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS :

7:30 a.m. Blessing

8:00 a.m. Open for Member & Guests with Opening Chinese Lion Dance

9:00 – 9:50 a.m. BJJ Seminar with BJ Penn, former UFC Champion

10:00 – 11:00 a.m. New Member Information Session #1

10:00 – 10:30 a.m. Presentation

10:30 – 11:00 a.m. Demonstrations

11:15 – 12:05 p.m. Daily Ultimate Training® (DUT®) with former UFC Bantamweight Urijah Faber

11:15 – 12:05 p.m. Youth MMA class

12:15 – 12:45 p.m. Athlete Meet & Greet: BJ Penn & Urijah Faber

1:00 – 2:00 p.m. New Member Information Session #2

2:15 – 3:05 p.m. MMA seminar with Rob McCullough

4:00 – 5:00 p.m. New Member Information Session #3

6:00 – 6:30 p.m. Prize Giveaways (must be present to win)

*The gym will also host group fitness classes on Saturday, including: HOT HULA Fitness®, BODYPUMP™, Zumba®, dynaMAX 20 feat, Terra Core, U-Jam Fitness®, Killer Cycle and Yoga Flow.

Since debuting in 2009, UFC GYM has opened more than 135 locations throughout the United States, Australia, Canada, South America, the Philippines, Vietnam and the United Arab Emirates. The fitness franchise has continued to grow at a rapid pace with more than 50 locations opening in the past two years and over 50 gyms expected to open in the next year.

In addition to the corporate owned signature clubs, UFC GYM also offers the unique opportunity to own and operate a UFC GYM franchise domestically and internationally. For franchise information, visit UFCGYMFRANCHISING.