UFC Gym® Expands Body Transformation Challenge to 16 Signature Gyms Nationwide

Santa Ana, CA, – UFC GYM® today announced that following the overwhelming success of its 2016 12-Week Body Transformation Challenge, the brand will launch its next iteration on Tuesday, January 10, 2017, expanding to 16 signature gym locations throughout the United States.

“Whether your objective is to train with the goal of competing on stage or just living an overall healthier lifestyle, this program is designed to accomplish both,” UFC GYM President Adam Sedlack said. “We experienced some amazing transformations at our Corona and Torrance locations and we’re excited to expand this one in a lifetime challenge to members at all of our signature gyms.”

Inspired by four-time IFBB Figure Olympia Champion Nicole Wilkins, this program consists of one-on-one personal training sessions, tailored nutritional and supplementation plans, educational seminars and group workouts. Enrollment cost is $199 ($1,200 value) for UFC GYM members and $298.99 for non-members, which includes the challenge fee and a 12 week UFC GYM membership. Also, UFC GYM has agreed to pay the participant’s individual entry fee for those that want to compete on stage.

A grand prize of $5,000 will be awarded to the member who wins the “overall weight-loss” portion of the challenge, while both a male and female winner of the “overall muscle gain” portion will each win $1,000. Additional awards and prizes will be awarded at each participating location.

In addition to Wilkins, UFC® athletes and UFC GYM owners will support the program and attend workouts throughout the challenge. UFC Hall of Famer BJ Penn (UFC GYM – Honolulu / Waikele), UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping (UFC GYM – Costa Mesa), UFC featherweight Cub Swanson (UFC GYM – Costa Mesa) and UFC featherweight Frankie Edgar (UFC GYM – North Brunswick) will challenge members during select workouts and provide positive support to help participants achieve their goals.

Registration has begun and spaces are filling fast. To register, please visit a UFC GYM near you or go to http://offers.ufcgym.com/transformation.

Those who register for the Challenge are encouraged to stay connected at https://www.facebook.com/groups/ufcgymtransformationteam/

Since debuting in 2009, UFC GYM has opened more than 135 locations throughout the United States,

Australia, Canada, South America and the United Arab Emirates. The fitness franchise has continued to grow at a rapid pace with more than 50 locations opening in the past two years and over 50 gyms expected to open in the next year.

For more information about UFC GYM, please visit UFC GYM.com, or follow us on Facebook.com/UFCgym, Twitter or Instagram: @UFCGYM. You can also subscribe on YouTube at UFCGYM.