UFC GYM Announces New Locations in Sydney and Melbourne

Sydney, Australia – UFC GYM®, the fast-growing franchise that combines mixed martial arts (MMA) and fitness, today announced the continued expansion of its global footprint with new locations scheduled to open in Sydney’s Wetherill Park and in Melbourne’s eastern suburb Narre Warren. The Melbourne gym will serve as the first franchise in the state of Victoria, while the Sydney location will be the second to open in New South Wales.

“Melbourne and Sydney are both amazing cities with a strong fitness culture and myriads of future UFC GYM members,” UFC GYM Chief Executive Officer Brent Leffel said. “We’re excited to continue our international expansion throughout Australia in conjunction with Ultimate Franchising Group while offering all fitness enthusiasts across Victoria and New South Wales a new way to Train Different.”

The new franchise locations will be operated by Ultimate Franchising Group.

“Australia continues to serve as one of UFC’s fastest growing markets and these new gym locations are perfect outlets to reach our consumers on a daily basis,” UFC Senior Vice President – International Joe Carr said. “Australian fight fans understand the UFC brand and we’re thrilled to offer them new state-of-the-art facilities to train, get fit and live a healthier lifestyle.”

Since debuting in 2009, UFC GYM has opened more than 135 locations throughout the United States, Australia, Canada, South America and the United Arab Emirates. The fitness franchise has continued to grow at a rapid pace with more than 50 locations opening in the past two years and over 50 gyms expected to open in the next year.

“We are truly excited to bring a new club to Sydney and introduce the Victorian market to the UFC Gym brand,” UFC GYM – Australia Chief Executive Officer Maz Hagemrad said. “The UFC Gym brand will not only resonate with UFC enthusiasts, but also with anyone that is looking for a truly innovative and exciting fitness experience.”

Offering a full-range of functional fitness classes, group and private MMA training, group fitness, personal and group dynamic performance-based training, plus MMA youth programming, UFC GYM creates training programs to fit all ages and fitness levels. UFC GYM programming has been developed through exclusive access to the training regimens of internationally-acclaimed UFC® athletes, providing members with everything they need for the entire family to move, get fit and live a healthy life.

Membership includes unlimited access to UFC’s world-famous Octagon® and signature classes such as Daily Ultimate Training® (DUT®), TRX®, Muay Thai, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, kickboxing, boxing, mixed martial arts conditioning, women’s self-defense, as well as popular group fitness classes.

In addition to the corporate owned signature clubs, UFC GYM also offers the unique opportunity to own and operate a UFC GYM franchise domestically and internationally. For franchise information, visit www.ufcgym.com/franchising.