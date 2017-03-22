TRX® Inks Strategic Partnerships With Alloy Personal Training Solutions And Humane Flooring

This press release was provided by TRX. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

SAN FRANCISCO – March 21, 2017 - TRX®, the global leader in providing a holistic functional training ecosystem for gyms, health clubs and fitness facilities, today announced strategic partnerships with Alloy Personal Training Solutions and Humane Flooring.

As the leading provider of equipment, programming and education, TRX’s partnership with Alloy brings additional expertise in critical aspects of their commercial fitness business. Alloy’s wealth of knowledge in the creation of pricing structures, development and definition of a group personal training business and their ability to assess and rejuvenate the physical space of a gym or fitness facility, will work seamlessly in TRX’s commercial fitness organization.

“Partnerships in the commercial space can be tricky endeavors, but when working with preeminent category leaders, it becomes a no brainer. We’re excited about working hand-in-hand with Alloy and Humane Flooring,” said Nick Vay, Director, North American Sales. “These strategic partnerships enable TRX to streamline processes that make functional training a better business opportunity for club and gym owners, and create high-tech, state-of-the-art functional training zones that help members move better.”

Trusted by universities, branches of the military and professional sports leagues, Humane Flooring offers customers access to its leading commercial-grade flooring. The company was founded over 100 years ago and provides safe, durable, and effective flooring solutions at an affordable price. Health club and gym owners now have a turnkey source to reinvent out-of-date or struggling areas of their facilities - such as a racquetball court or makeshift functional training spaces - allowing them to design, build and launch an integrated functional training zone.

Teaming up with Alloy and Humane Flooring further positions TRX as the leader in providing customers with the most holistic approach to a functional training experience, including equipment, education and programming.

