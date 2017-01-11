TRX Expands Global Influence Of Functional Training With First International Trainer Summit In Athens

This press release was provided by TRX. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

SAN FRANCISCO – January 6, 2017 - TRX®, the global leader in functional training tools, programming and education, expanded its global impact and influence with its first ever International Trainer Summit at the Olympic Stadium in Athens, Greece.

On the heels of several new product introductions, including the new TRX Pro Suspension Trainer, TRX Duo Trainer, and a complete line of TRX Functional Training Tools, it seemed fitting that TRX hosted 230 global fitness thought leaders, industry pioneers and fitness professionals at the birthplace of modern athletics. This first-ever international Trainer Summit solidified TRX’s global reach as a fitness company, bringing the industry's top educators, instructors and coaches together to showcase the most comprehensive and interactive workshops, focused on innovative TRX Programming Principles.

TRX has been hosting Trainer Summits for several years domestically with great success, most recently at the Under Armour headquarters in Baltimore, Maryland. “Since our very first TRX Trainer Summit back in 2014, we knew that we were on to something special. The energy, the exchange of ideas, the people, and everything about the Summit helped us realized it is really is a life-changing event,” said Chris Frankel, TRX head of human performance. TRX is slated to host several more Trainer Summits in 2017, both domestically and internationally.

“2016 was a super successful year for TRX; thus, it’s critical that we take the helm as thought leaders and innovators in the education space. To do this, it’s essential that we spread our education philosophy to the international markets,” said Randy Hetrick, founder and CEO of TRX. “With more than 230 of the brightest minds in functional and movement-based fitness, our first international Trainer Summit was a huge success and delivered a melting pot of thoughts, ideas and innovation in the world of fitness.”

Fitness professionals completing the two-day Trainer Summit received a TRX “proof of attendance,” which can be redeemed for 16 Continuing Education Credits hours. For more information on TRX’s groundbreaking lineup of functional training tools, programming and education, please visit www.trxtraining.com.

About TRX

TRX® is the training world’s preeminent producer of functional training programs, education and equipment for professional trainers, gyms, military, and athletes of all levels. Through a commitment to ongoing research and product development, TRX is changing the way consumers exercise, athletes train for sport, soldiers train for combat, physical therapists rehabilitate patients, and exercise instructors train clients. For more information on TRX, call (888) 878-5348 or email info@trxtraining.com.