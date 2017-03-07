TRXÂ® Connectâ„¢ Links Fitness Facilities, Members and Metrics in Innovative New Digital Platform

This press release was provided by TRX. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

App-Driven TRX Training Ecosystem Provides Direct-to-Member Communication,

Personalized Data-Driven Programming and Enhanced Facility Activation

SAN FRANCISCO – March 7, 2017 - TRX, the industry leader in functional training, announces the launch of TRX Connect, an integrated digital platform that combines a professional/enterprise app, consumer app and cutting edge (or one-of-a-kind or proprietary) body assessment technology with TRX’s acclaimed programming, education and equipment.

TRX Connect is a game changer within the commercial fitness community, enabling clubs to communicate directly with members, significantly expand personalized training offerings (and personal training businesses), and drive member engagement through a guided mobile experience inside and outside the club. Ultimately, the robust mobile platform is a significant vehicle to increase member engagement, acquisition and retention.

TRX Connect features three key components: TRX Digital Pro app, TRX Consumer app and TRX MAPS powered by Physmodo. TRX Digital Pro provides an interface for clubs and trainers to interact directly with members, selecting and delivering specific workouts to participating members, and communicating with members in real time. TRX Digital Pro works in tandem with the TRX Consumer App, used by members to access and perform guided workouts whether in club, at home or on the go. TRX MAPS, featuring proprietary movement assessment technology, informs customized training programs to meet individual’s specific needs and helps track progress.

“TRX Connect is a ground-breaking digital platform for club operators, enabling them to expand and enhance their personal training programs, activate less-used areas of their facilities and extend their member experience outside the club environment,” said Ryan Damon, VP Global Sales, TRX. “There is no other platform that offers a mobile member experience this robust or offers real-time member engagement that typically would only be accessible through an in-club one-on-one training session.”

For the facility operator and member, TRX Connect links clubs and members through the TRX Facility Directory, utilizing zip code information in the TRX Consumer app. With potential members, the TRX Consumer app serves as a member acquisition tool, connecting them with authorized clubs in their area. Potential members visit the authorized club for a TRX MAPS full-body assessment screen, and in 22 seconds receive results indicating their areas of weakness and providing prescriptive exercises. Club staff is on-hand to discuss TRX MAPS results with potential members, determine the individual’s specific needs —and enroll them as new members.

Facility staff utilizes the TRX Digital Pro app to select daily, weekly and monthly workouts from the app library and deliver them to the member’s TRX Consumer App. The TRX app workout library includes a wide variety of Suspension Training, multi-modality, cardio, strength and even mind/body programs to keep members motivated and engaged. Facility staff can communicate with members, offering encouragement during workout through the app’s real-time messaging service. TRX Connect also empowers Facility Operators to “activate” lesser-used areas by prescribing workouts in those spaces.

From a member standpoint, utilizing TRX Connect is simple, engaging and delivers a personalized data-driven workout experience. Best of all, it tracks members’ movement metrics, fitness level and training plans to confirm goals are being met.

“The TRX App for consumers offers a totally unique experience. Interactive audio workouts offer in-ear coaching, dynamic cueing (that reacts in real-time to a user’s heart rate), guidance, motivation and accountability. It also features a V02 max read out so that users can track their cardiovascular progress,” said TRX President, Paul Zadoff. “Wearable agnostic, the TRX App for consumers syncs with all major heart rate monitors and adjusts exercises and coaching cues based on optimal heart rate.”

TRX Connect will be available in late spring 2017. For more information, contact Mike Whitmark at mike@thebrandamp.com. Check out TRXTraining.com to learn more about TRX’s exceptional lineup of Functional Training tools, including TRX Duo Trainer, TRX Go, TRX Pro and Functional Training Accessories, along with their industry-leading education and programming.

