TRX Challenges Consumers To “Make It Personal” With Integrated Marketing Campaign

SAN FRANCISCO – April 11, 2017 - TRX, the industry leader in functional training and creator of Suspension Training®, has launched its first fully integrated brand marketing campaign: “Make it Personal.” The campaign highlights TRX’s unparalleled versatility in being a personalized training system for athletes of any sport, ability level or goal. Ultimately, “Make It Personal” is a call-to-action to fitness-minded consumers looking to take their performance to the next level.

With its “Make it Personal” campaign, TRX is focused on six core consumer categories, including running, cycling, yoga, mixed-martial arts and fitness-enthusiasts male and female. TRX is incorporating Make it Personal across all channels of the business, including a robust digital marketing program, events, social media, public relations and trade-oriented commercial platforms such as national and international trade shows.

“’Make it Personal’ represents the culmination of over a decade of experience serving the fitness and athletic training industries with innovative, world-class products and expertise,” said Paul Zadoff, President, TRX. “There is no other training system as versatile as TRX in addressing a variety of fitness and athletic performance scenarios, regardless of experience or ability level. That’s what ‘Make it Personal’ is all about.”

Most fitness-oriented consumers are familiar with the “black and yellow straps” seen at gyms worldwide, yet a large number are uncertain about how simple and effective TRX really is. Make It Personal sets out to eliminate the uncertainty, providing critical information for consumers to become more familiar with Suspension Training, and TRX training

TRX’s “Make It Personal” campaign uses imagery to visually connect specific athletic movements with specific TRX exercises (designed to improve performance of each athletic movement). The campaign visuals on trxtraining.com, social media and digital marketing, focus on athletic movements specific to running, cycling, MMA, yoga and general fitness. Making this obvious visual connection demonstrates TRX’s relevance and functionality in helping athletes at every ability achieve their goals.

In addition to the launch of Make It Personal, 2017 has already marked a successful year for TRX as they received the Associate Member of the Year award at the 2017 International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association (IHRSA) Trade Show in early March and recently launched a new integrated mobile platform – TRX Connect - that links consumers, trainers and health clubs through an easy-to-use app. For additional information on TRX Make it Personal, TRX Connect, and to learn more about the exceptional lineup of Functional Training tools, including TRX Duo Trainer™, TRX Go, TRX Pro and Functional Training Accessories, along with their industry-leading education and programming, please visit TRXTraining.com.

