Trainerize Adds Key Engagement Features and Gym Functionality to its Fitness Experience

VANCOUVER, BC – February 14, 2017 – Trainerize, the leading personal trainer software, today announces its newest software updates for client engagement and gym functionality. With significant improvements to its web and mobile platforms, fitness clubs powered by Trainerize gain access to untapped revenue channels. New multi-location functionality allows gym owners to keep track of multiple locations and tailor online training services to each gym’s members, while the new interface improves usability for trainers and clients overall.

Added gym functionality provides one single personal training platform where trainers, gyms and studios concurrently manage clients and the backend. New roles make Trainerize Fitness more suitable for various business models and allow trainers to have different visibility based on a gym’s location – i.e. “Shared Trainers” can see all clients in their location while “Managers” can see both clients and trainers. Auto-tags help trainers keep an eye on clients by grouping them based on similar tags, such as “clients who have not responded lately” or “recent personal bests.” This also helps gyms keep an eye on members and keep them more accountable.

“We know that trainers and gyms who regularly interact with their clients manage to keep them as paid customers for longer, but we also understand the bulk of running a business goes on behind the scenes,” said Sharad Mohan, CEO of Trainerize. “We are constantly creating new technologies, like Custom Branded Fitness Apps, that make Trainerize a one-stop shop for clubs and trainers looking to streamline their business and grow exponentially. Now, clubs and trainers can continue building stronger trainer-client relationships, motivating members and increasing revenue across multiple locations.”

The redesigned user interface (UI) and new instant messenger provide more interactive and immediate communication. Trainers can now communicate with clients in real time through the Trainerize Fitness app, streamline conversations with group messaging, create automated client engagement messages to improve motivation, and acknowledge client progress the moment it happens with mobile notifications.

"I’m adding an average of five new clients each month,” said Nicco Zenere, a Trainerize Fitness personal trainer and owner of The Brave Lifestyle. “With Trainerize, I am able to execute a unique program and continue to grow each month, and I am able to train anyone from anywhere."

To receive additional information about Trainerize and demo the software, visit www.trainerize.com. Follow Trainerize on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with future company updates.

About Trainerize:

In this digital age, working out is no longer connected to a physical space. Trainerize empowers fitness professionals to be closer to their clients anytime, anywhere. By combining online workout tracking, meal planning, client communication, and access to the world’s best fitness add-ons, Trainerize makes it possible for trainers to look after their clients in a revolutionary new way. It saves time and resources, taking away the burden of planning, managing and scheduling. This allows fitness professionals to focus on what they love to do most: train and motivate their clients.