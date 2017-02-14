Technology Leaders from 24 Hour Fitness and Blink Fitness to Headline Technology Innovation Bootcamp

This press release was provided by Motionsoft. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

February 13, 2016 – Rockville, MD – Motionsoft, the leader in software, payment processing and back office support services for the fitness, health, and wellness markets today announced that it will host a webinar titled Innovation and the Changing Club Landscape.

This digital boot camp education session for club professionals will take place on Tuesday, February 21st at 2:00 pm EST and will feature Adam Podber, Senior Director of Technology, Blink Fitness and Garrett Borunda, Director of Member Technologies, 24 Hour Fitness.

This session is designed for club professionals who are exploring the business opportunities of technology while addressing the evolving technology-enabled member experience. In addition, participants will hear why club owners and operators are shifting their business models from running a gym to running an operations business to harness business value from assets owned by a club business.

By attending this bootcamp session, you will learn:

Key issues and considerations with the selection of member-facing club technologies

Tips on decision making for clubs in the early phase of going digital

Lessons learned from successes and failures in club technology adoption

How club technology can be used to support group fitness programs

To register for this complimentary session, visit the registration site. Space is limited to 100 attendees.

This bootcamp session is a pre-cursor to 4th annual Motionsoft Technology Summit that will be held in Washington, DC from Sept 11-13, 2017. Club professionals can learn more about the Summit by visiting the Motionsoft Technology Summit.

About Motionsoft

Founded in 2004, Motionsoft is the leader in software, processing and back office support services for single location studios and gyms, multi-unit clubs and franchises, corporate wellness programs, university recreation centers as well as hospital wellness centers. Motionsoft’s comprehensive software solutions are used by more than 2,500 innovative businesses that require technology-driven member, facility and payment processing solutions. Motionsoft’s software suite includes MoSo™, an enterprise software solution designed for large fitness operators and MoSoClub™, a club management software solution for small and mid-sized businesses. Motionsoft’s integrated gateway for payment processing, MoSoPay™, processes $2.5 billion annually while supporting over 5 million gym memberships in the U.S. and Canada. Motionsoft Full Service™ is the fitness industry’s most powerful member services and accounts receivables solution that helps clubs keep their past due members active while getting member accounts current. Motionsoft is also the host of the annual industry event Motionsoft Technology Summit. Learn more about Motionsoft by visiting booth #2201 at IHRSA 2017 or by visiting our site http://www.motionsoft.net or by following @motionsoft.

About Motionsoft Technology Summit

The Motionsoft Technology Summit is the premier technology event for executives in the health and fitness industry. The Summit brings together really smart people from amazing companies to discuss the challenges and opportunities of technology in the fitness industry. Attendance is limited to health and fitness industry club professionals including owners and operators. The Summit is an intimate gathering that gives attendees the chance to really connect and network with other peers while discussing common technology issues in the health and fitness industry during panel sessions and keynotes. Club professionals can learn more about the Summit by visiting the Motionsoft Technology Summit.

