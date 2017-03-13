Technogym Strengthens Its Digital Offerings with Renewed MYWELLNESS App and Brand-New Digital Products

This press release was provided by Technogym. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

Los Angeles, CA – TECHNOGYM, the world’s leading wellness and fitness company, launches a long list of new digital products at IHRSA 2017, furthering the brand’s mission to motivate users to move more and become healthier

MYWELLNESS APP

The Mywellness mobile app was completely redesigned based on the feedback of thousands of users and operators to enhance their experiences both inside and outside the fitness facility. The Mywellness app will serve as a platform for facilities to showcase their services, programs and classes to their customers which will in turn allow them to choose exercises and activities that best suit their needs. There will be a section dedicated to users on the app where they can easily and quickly access the services available at their corresponding club, as well as view all of the activities they have selected and results they have achieved.

In addition, the Mywellness app is perfectly integrated in the Technogym ecosystem and allows users to connect to Technogym equipment with Bluetooth or QR Code, automatically setting up exercise settings and collecting results. When training outdoors, the Mywellness app can sync seamlessly with the most famous tracking apps such as Apple Health, Fitbit, Garmin, MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, Polar, RunKeeper, Strava and more.

TEAMBEATS™

At IHRSA TECHNOGYM will present innovative applications for group activities and classes. For classes with multiple types of equipment and tools, the new TEAMBEATS™ solution combines variety, efficiency and fun in a single workout that is unlike any other group fitness experience. With Technogym TEAMBEATS™, trainers can manage every aspect of the class/circuit from the UNITY™ SELF kiosk – they can set the timer, select and control the music and display the performance of each class participant on large screens, turning a group of individuals into a team motivated to reach a shared goal. Technogym TEAMBEATS™ is compatible with heart rate monitoring devices from multiple vendors to measure each participant’s performance.

SKILLROW APP

Together with the launch of TECHNOGYM’s newest piece of equipment, SKILLROW, TECHNOGYM is presenting a new application specifically for rowing classes. Using the SKILLROW app in UNITY SELF, trainers can organize races of individual participants and even crews of participants. Alternatively, the SKILLROW app can be used to create intensity profiles and display each participant’s performance in order to create classes that are focused on providing individual feedback and personal progress.

NEW GROUP CYCLE APP

For group cycle classes, TECHNOGYM is presenting an update of their previously released Group Cycle app for UNITY SELF. The application update will continue to provide the perfect tool to operators and trainers by displaying cycling metrics of the class in real-time, but now it will also allow them to manage video and music content on-screen. Today, the Group Cycle app for UNITY SELF is used in hundreds of facilities with classes involving sometimes more than one hundred participants. Back in November 2016 this solution was used to break the Guinness World Record of energy generated in a group cycling class.

RACES APP for UNITY TREADMILL

Last but not least, Technogym is presenting the RACES app for UNITY treadmill that allows users to challenge other runners in the facility in real time competitions, with displays ranging from an Olympic arena to New York and Rome marathon routes.

Technogym will be on display at IHRSA 2017, 36th Annual International Convention & Trade Show, March 8-11, Los Angeles Convention Center, South Hall. Technogym Booth #1522.

About Technogym

Founded in 1983, Technogym is a world leading international supplier of technology and design driven products and services in the Wellness and Fitness industry. Technogym provides a complete range of cardio, strength and functional equipment alongside a digital cloud based platform allowing consumers to connect with their personal wellness experience anywhere, both on the equipment and via mobile when outdoors. With over 2,000 employees and 14 branches globally, Technogym is present in over 100 countries. More than 65,000 Wellness centers and 200,000 private homes in the world are equipped with Technogym. Technogym was the official supplier for the last five editions of the Olympic Games: Sydney 2000, Athens 2004, Turin 2006, Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016.