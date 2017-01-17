Technogym Fights Obesity and Promotes Wellness through ‘Let’s Move for a Better World’ Challenge

This press release was provided by Technogym. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

January 12, 2017 - Technogym, a world leading wellness company, announced the launch of the 2017 ‘Let’s Move for a Better World’ campaign, the brand’s global initiative aimed at reducing obesity, promoting wellness and bringing local communities together.

Now in its fourth iteration, ‘Let’s Move for A Better World’ allows gym members to donate Technogym equipment to local facilities by logging their MOVEs, the brand’s unit for measuring movement, and tracking their workouts on the mywellness cloud, the industry’s first cloud-based open platform. The more physical activity that is recorded, the greater chance participants have to impact wellness enthusiasts in the surrounding area.

This year, more club operators will be able to donate Technogym equipment than ever before thanks to a new awards system that allows every facility to earn donated equipment by meeting predetermined goals for physical activity.

“For the past three years, the ‘Let’s Move for a Better World” initiative has embodied Technogym’s core mission of wellness by motivating and empowering facilities and clubs around the world,” said Nerio Alessandri, President and Founder of Technogym. “We look forward to bringing more communities together through health and fitness, helping people everywhere live happier and more active lives in 2017.”

Over 122,000 participants in 513 clubs around the world participated in the 2016 ‘Let’s Move for a Better World’ campaign, burning a total of 170 million calories and losing over 53,000lbs. The challenge also was a powerful engagement tool to build member loyalty at participating facilities, allowing club owners to boost visits by 29% and increase new memberships by 16%.

The Let’s Move for a Better World campaign runs from March 13-31, 2017. For more information on how to get involved, please visit: http://www.technogym.com/letsmove.

About Technogym

Founded in 1983, Technogym is a world leading international supplier of technology and design driven products and services in the Wellness and Fitness industry. Technogym provides a complete range of cardio, strength and functional equipment alongside a digital cloud based platform allowing consumers to connect with their personal wellness experience anywhere, both on the equipment and via mobile when outdoors. With over 2,000 employees and 13 branches globally, Technogym is present in over 100 countries. More than 65,000 Wellness centers and 200,000 private homes in the world are equipped with Technogym. Technogym was the official supplier for the last six editions of the Olympic Games: Sydney 2000, Athens 2004, Turin 2006, Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016.