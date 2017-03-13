Technogym and NSCA Deliver on Partnership with Launch of Approved Product Workshops that Qualify for CEUs

This press release was provided by Technogym. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content. Industry Leaders Support Personal Trainers, Coaches, Educators and Researchers with Educational Content, Resources and Certification Opportunities

March 10th, 2017 – TECHNOGYM, the leading producer of design and technology-driven wellness and fitness equipment and solutions, and the National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA), the worldwide authority on strength and conditioning research and education are pleased to share an update on the results of their partnership, which was created to support the continued education of thousands of personal trainers, coaches, educators and researchers.

Established in June 2016, the partnership between TECHNOGYM and NSCA marked an industry first, with the two leaders joining forces to create educational content for the fitness industry. The first of the series, launching this month, is the establishment of NSCA CEU Approved TECHNOGYM Product Workshops.

Per NSCA regulations, all coaches and trainers are required to fulfill a certain number of annual Continuing Education Units (CEUs) per recertification cycle to ensure professional development and application of the most up-to-date fitness and health practices. TECHNOGYM has developed in-depth product workshops that will have been approved by NSCA for CEUs. The educational content of these workshops will also be made available to TECHNOGYM customers and master trainers and industry insiders.

“TECHNOGYM is proud to partner with the NSCA to positively impact strength and conditioning as a practice and a profession,” said Nerio Alessandri, President and Founder of TECHNOGYM. “By expanding NSCA’s continuing educational repertoire to include TECHNOGYM product workshops, we are furthering our goal to support our customers and drive the industry through invaluable education, content and solutions.”

The content produced by this partnership continues to further enrich the NSCA’s collection of strength and conditioning resources. These will be utilized within its efforts to support members with high-level continuing education options, career support services and diverse certifications for personal trainers, fitness specialists and strength coaches.

For more information, visit www.Technogym.com.

About TECHNOGYM

Founded in 1983, TECHNOGYM is a world leading international supplier of technology and design driven products and services in the Wellness and Fitness industry. TECHNOGYM provides a complete range of cardio, strength and functional equipment alongside a digital cloud based platform allowing consumers to connect with their personal wellness experience anywhere, both on the equipment and via mobile when outdoors. With over 2,000 employees and 14 branches in Europe, USA, Asia, Middle East, Australia and South America, TECHNOGYM exports 90% of its production to over 100 countries. More than 65,000 Wellness centers and 200,000 private homes in the world are equipped with TECHNOGYM. TECHNOGYM was the official supplier for the last six editions of the Olympic Games: Sydney 2000, Athens 2004, Turin 2006, Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016.

About the National Strength & Conditioning Association

The National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA) is an international nonprofit professional association founded in 1978 and is dedicated to advancing the strength and conditioning profession around the world.

The NSCA advances the profession by supporting strength and conditioning professionals devoted to helping others discover and maximize their strengths. The organization disseminates research-based knowledge and its practical application by offering industry-leading certifications, research journals, career development services, and continuing education opportunities. The NSCA community is composed of more than 45,000 members and certified professionals who further industry standards as researchers, educators, strength coaches, personal trainers, and other roles in related fields.

Headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado, the NSCA serves as a valuable resource for its members, the fitness industry, general public, and the media. The association provides a wide variety of resources and opportunities designed to strengthen, build, advance, and unify.