SuperPowered Web Joins AFS with 'Websites that Do the Heavy Lifting'

(OAKLAND, CA, HONOLULU, HI January 27, 2017) – The Association of Fitness Studios (AFS) today proudly announced and welcomed the addition of SuperPowered Web to its members hip ranks.

Offering website development, corporate branding, logo development and overall marketing assistance, SuperPowered Web addresses the first-impression needs of fitness studios of all disciplines from the unique perspective of a true fitness aficionado.

Founded by Sarah DaSilva, a self-described fitness fanatic, mother of two, and 10-year web and graphic designer, SuperPowered Web combines Sarah’s life passions to help studio owners enhance their business skills and marketing expertise.

“In an era when many technology applications in our industry come from tech first and fitness second, SuperPowered Web comes from the other direction,” said Josh Leve, AFS founder and CEO. “As a result, the intuitive nature of their solutions are exactly what the studio owner needs. We’re very pleased to present Sarah and her company to our members.”

SuperPowered Web not only builds websites, but supports web development with SEO, social media campaigns, and content that does the “heavy lifting” for studio owners, allowing them to spend more time doing what they love – empowering people to take control of their lives through health and fitness.

“A good fitness website starts the conversation and begins building the relationship with clients,” said DaSilva, owner/operator of the company. “We’re delighted to join AFS to begin that conversation with studio owners throughout the country.”

While SuperPowered Web specializes in custom and semi-custom website designs, their proficiency extends well into web development, e-commerce and membership solutions, content, SEO and ongoing marketing.

More information on SuperPowered Web can be found at https://superpoweredweb.com/.

The Association of Fitness Studios (AFS) is the only membership community dedicated solely to the business of fitness studios. AFS provides studio owners and developers a wide array of business-specific products, services, and benefits that enable them to more effectively manage and grow their businesses, building on the passion, compassion and courage they’ve already shown. www.afsfitness.com