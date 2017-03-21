Strategic Partnership Opens Up the World to gym80, the German Flagship of the Fitness Industry

This press release was provided by gym80. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

​Gelsenkirchen, 6th March 2017 - The close strategic collaboration between the Premium Fitness strength and cardio equipment manufacturer gym80 and Intenza Fitness will become a reality as of now in the area of micro-training concepts. With “Escalate Your Power”, an innovative, small-group, personal training program is being launched. Which serves the pioneering business model of the “Boutique Gym” as an integrated studio solution. The striking micro-concept will be presented to the North American and European markets at the industry’s two largest international trade fairs - IHRSA in Los Angeles and FIBO in Cologne.

This Anglo-Saxon trend, which has long since been successful in New York, Los Angeles, and London, has not spilled over into “Old Europe”. Boutique Gym concepts are not only the current trend, but are also transforming the fitness landscape into lucrative magnets which draw in the public. Escalate Your Power (EYP) is such a concept.

The unique appeal of EYP lies in the combination of specially coordinated equipment - the best of cardio and strength - in conjunction with an innovative sports floor, suitably designed software, combined with tried and tested training methods. This has resulted in a program which allows training to be adapted to an individual’s personal fitness level at their own, individual, pace.

ALL-IN-ONE

Escalate Your Power is a small-group training format which combines the motivation and effectiveness of personal and group training with the high efficiency levels of cardio and strength training. Developed by international fitness experts and top trainers, Escalate Your Power combines cardio, strength, functional, and condition, training in a completely new and unique format. The training units are intensive, motivating, emotionally charged, and highly effective. With Escalate Your Power, studios can address exclusive new target groups, create an exciting additional offer for existing members, while transforming uneconomic spaces into profitable ones. Participants will experience efficient, new workouts, every week in small groups following the personal training format. This means that fitness goals will be reached expeditiously and more sustainably.

AN EXCLUSIVE CONCEPT UNDER ONE ROOF

Escalate Your Power (EYP) is a turnkey system which offers world class prospects both as a standalone Boutique concept and a gym-in-gym concept.

The EYP unit includes 3 separate training zones. Zone 1 consisting of the Intenza ‘Escalate’ 550 Series Stair Climber for time-efficient cardio-based strength training. Zone 2 consisting of a functional training zone with an integrated Iron Qube PT Frame. Zone 3 consisting of a bodyweight training zone. This system, with its optimum use of space, makes more than 300 difference exercises possible. The business model guarantees high profitability and amortization within 12-18 months.

EYP SIGNATURE

The SIGNATURE programs are the core of EYP training. In these programs, EYP offers intensive workouts, a perfect mix of cardio training and varied conditioning and strength exercises. As an induction to the 3 SIGNATURE programs, there is also an introductory hour on “the Fundamentals”: these introductory classes are similar to individual instruction and enable novices to become familiar with the EYP methods so that they can then choose the Signature class best suited to them.

Every week EYP offers a completely new training program - up to 36 units per week, 160 units per month. Beginners, as well as fitness pros, have personalized access to any training level they choose.

ABOUT GYM80

​

gym80 is Germany’s leading manufacturer of fitness, wellness and medical equipment with its own production in Gelsenkirchen. With an attractive range of products and a constant stream of new innovations “Made in Germany”, the company has impressed fitness studios, athletes and ambitious fitness enthusiasts alike for over 35 years. gym80's extensive product range features strength training, cardio and high-performance equipment and the company also offers planning, gym and floor design and equipment design services, along with training in the gym80 academy. Thanks to outstanding quality and technology, innovative design and customer-friendly service, the premium manufacturer of strength training machines also received recognition from the industry in 2016: gym80 won the body LIFE Award for the 14th time in the category “best strength training equipment”. Alongside industry giants such as Mercedes Benz, Volkswagen, Bosch and LG, gym80 also won a “Plus X Award” innovation prize, which honors products from the technology, sport and lifestyle sectors. In the category “Sport and Fitness Equipment”, gym80 received the accolade of “Most Innovative Brand”.

ABOUT INTENZA

Modeled after the auto industry’s most innovative production practices, Intenza builds to exacting ISO standards in an environmentally exceptional factory – not because it’s easy – because our customers and partners deserve Best-In-Class cardio equipment.

We share all we do because we want all to see how we build things and why we build them the way we do. We want to set a higher standard, raise the bar, set the curve. We want to show the fitness industry how it, too, can be a responsible global citizen without sacrificing product quality or value. Intenza equipment is made without compromise. No detail is too small and no process is too much when it comes to setting a new gold standard for overall customer satisfaction. The Intenza treadmill won a Swedish design prize in 2014. Intenza Escalate 550 Series Climber received the German Plus X quality award in 2016 in the categories Innovation, High Quality and Functionality, as well as being named “Best Product of the Year 2016/2017”.