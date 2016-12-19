SportsArt Partners with Sacramento Eco Fitness Sustainable Gym

This press release was provided by SportsArt. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

SACRAMENTO, CA--(Marketwired - Dec 19, 2016) - SportsArt today announces its partnership with Sacramento Eco Fitness, a new gym opening this month dedicated to sustainability and eco-friendly fitness initiatives. The studio will feature SportsArt's Eco-POWR line of spinning bikes for a first of its kind indoor cycle studio which harnesses the power cyclists produce during their workouts and puts it back into the facility's power grid.

SportsArt's ECO-POWR cardio equipment turns human energy into utility grade electricity through a micro-inverter similar to the technology found in solar panels and wind turbines. When plugged into a power outlet, the equipment will convert human energy into electricity and a single workout can produce more than 160 watts per hour per unit of electricity. Additionally, club owners can leverage the power gym members are producing through their daily workouts and start seeing significant energy cost savings.

"For years, I've looked for a way to get community members excited about two things: improving their personal health by becoming physically active and becoming engaged in sustainable practices and eco-friendly programs," said Jose Antonio Avina II, founder of Sacramento Eco Fitness. "With the Eco-POWR equipment, we now have the tools to harness the human kinetic energy generated during each workout -- this gives us the potential to power our own building and the surrounding business as well."

Sacramento Eco Fitness is a boutique gym studio that aims to be fully energy independent by using equipment like SportsArt's Eco-POWR line to convert energy generated by equipment into utility-grade electricity for the gym. The facility is the first fitness center in California to support both working out and sustainability initiatives. The gym is also planning workout incentives, like reduced memberships for gym members, for people utilizing SportsArt's Eco-POWR line.

"Working with Jose and the team at Sacramento Eco Fitness has been a pleasure and we are thrilled to partner with a business that aligns so well with the mission of our eco-friendly products. The Eco-POWR technology not only promotes sustainability practices with their members but helps improve the gym's bottom line," said Ivo Grossi, Vice President for SportsArt. "We are excited to see the success of our Eco-POWR line in this first sustainable spinning studio and look forward to reaching all eco-conscious gym members across the nation as we expand our partnerships in the coming year."

Currently, SportsArt's Eco-POWR line is used in 400 gyms and hotels across the world and plans to double that number within the next 12 months.

For more information visit, http://us.gosportsart.com

About SportsArt -- SportsArt is the leader in sustainable gym equipment that is revolutionizing the way people stay fit with its Eco-POWR line. With more than 38 years of innovative design and manufacturing experience, SportsArt consistently seeks to advance industry standards, positioning itself as one of the most creative manufactures in quality fitness, medical and residential equipment. SportsArt is one of the largest single brand manufacturers in the world and is sold in over 70 countries worldwide. With over 500,000 square feet of state-of-the art manufacturing space; SportsArt designs, manufactures and tests all equipment to rigorous TÜV quality standards.

About Sacramento Eco Fitness -- Sacramento Eco Fitness is the first fitness center in California who has found a way to bring physical health and energy sustainability together to eco-friendly minded individuals. By creating a rewards program that not only rewards its members for exercising daily, but also offers a solution to the ever growing concern for our energy consumption, Sacramento Eco Fitness will be fully energy independent as it expands. To learn more about Sacramento Eco Fitness, visit www.sacramentoecofitness.com.