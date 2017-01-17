Snap Fitness Continues Global Growth With Expansion Into United Arab Emirates

This press release was provided by Snap Fitness. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

CHANHASSEN, Minn. (January 17, 2017) — Snap Fitness, the world’s premier 24/7 fitness brand, continues its rapid international growth with the announcement of a master franchise agreement for the United Arab Emirates.

Today’s news reflects the fitness provider’s exceptional growth as a global brand. In the last five years, they have signed master agreements for 18 countries and are in negotiations to sign a handful more in the coming months.

“Signing a master franchise agreement is a big accomplishment and Praveen Bhatnagar has a great strategy and team in place to grow our brand. With our proven franchise concept and Bhatnagar’s experience influencing the entire country, he is the perfect person to lead Snap Fitness in United Arab Emirates,” said Steele Smiley, Lift Brands Chief Development Officer.

Bhatnagar has been in the region for 20 years, helping companies develop a stronger foothold in their markets. While managing Fitness First for five years, under his direction, they expanded from 11 to 50 clubs, and became the largest fitness operator in the region. .

“We at JSB Group are equally excited to work with Snap Fitness. The Middle East has high prevalence of diabetes and obesity. We see that Snap Fitness will help bridge the gap and encourage more and more people to exercise at an affordable prices,” said Bhatnagar, Master Franchisee for UAE.

Snap Fitness has continued their upward trajectory and world-wide growth with the master franchise agreement for the United Arab Emirates. The brand is far from done expanding and will continue to explore opportunities to sign master agreements across the globe.

About Snap Fitness

With 2,000 clubs open or in development in 18 countries, Snap Fitness is the world’s premier 24/7 fitness franchise. Founded in 2003 by Peter Taunton, Snap Fitness provides entrepreneurs an exciting business opportunity with turnkey systems, financing options with low investments, and world-class support.