Club Industry
Home > News Central > Snap Fitness Continues Global Growth With Expansion Into United Arab Emirates

Snap Fitness Continues Global Growth With Expansion Into United Arab Emirates

Jan 17, 2017

This press release was provided by Snap Fitness. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

CHANHASSEN, Minn. (January 17, 2017) — Snap Fitness, the world’s premier 24/7 fitness brand, continues its rapid international growth with the announcement of a master franchise agreement for the United Arab Emirates.

Today’s news reflects the fitness provider’s exceptional growth as a global brand. In the last five years, they have signed master agreements for 18 countries and are in negotiations to sign a handful more in the coming months.

“Signing a master franchise agreement is a big accomplishment and Praveen Bhatnagar has a great strategy and team in place to grow our brand. With our proven franchise concept and Bhatnagar’s experience influencing the entire country, he is the perfect person to lead Snap Fitness in United Arab Emirates,” said Steele Smiley, Lift Brands Chief Development Officer.

Bhatnagar has been in the region for 20 years, helping companies develop a stronger foothold in their markets. While managing Fitness First for five years, under his direction, they expanded from 11 to 50 clubs, and became the largest fitness operator in the region. .

“We at JSB Group are equally excited to work with Snap Fitness. The Middle East has high prevalence of diabetes and obesity. We see that Snap Fitness will help bridge the gap and encourage more and more people to exercise at an affordable prices,” said Bhatnagar, Master Franchisee for UAE.

Snap Fitness has continued their upward trajectory and world-wide growth with the master franchise agreement for the United Arab Emirates. The brand is far from done expanding and will continue to explore opportunities to sign master agreements across the globe.

About Snap Fitness

With 2,000 clubs open or in development in 18 countries, Snap Fitness is the world’s premier 24/7 fitness franchise. Founded in 2003 by Peter Taunton, Snap Fitness provides entrepreneurs an exciting business opportunity with turnkey systems, financing options with low investments, and world-class support.

Related Articles
Master Class Videos
Apr 21, 2014
Video

Preview: Close More Sales by Using Three Concepts and the Four-Chain Link 2

Use this plan to inform, inspire and persuade so you can close more membership sales....More
More
Executive Insights Videos
Nov 13, 2014
Video

Exhale: How a Boutique Well-being Brand Thrives  

Annbeth Eschbach, CEO of exhale, shares why she created her boutique studio brand and how she plans to grow her business in New York and beyond....More
More
Trends

Learn more by reading our stories about these industry topics:

Management

Nutrition/Weight Loss

Sales/Marketing

Technology

Training/Group Exercise

Wellness

Commentaries and Blogs
Planet Fitness Continues to Target Non-Gym Goers, Rely on Existing Franchisees
by Anthony Dominic
Posted 10 hours ago
in Behind the Scenes
Club Industry Staffers Share Their New Year’s Resolutions and What You Can Learn from Them
by Anthony Dominic
Posted 1 week ago
in Behind the Scenes
The Science Behind Sports Nutrition Lags Behind the Marketing
by Pamela Kufahl
Posted 1 week ago
in Behind the Scenes
Club Info and News

Connect With Us
Subscribe to Our Newsletters

Instagram

eLearning

Increase your leadership skills in these online sessions. CEUs/CECs available.

More
Clubindustry.com
Copyright © 2017 Penton