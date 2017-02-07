Smart Health Clubs Launches Disruptive Wellness Platform For The Health Club Ecosystem

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., Feb. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Health Clubs™ is taking wellness to a new level with its disruptive health club platform. Despite sophisticated exercise equipment and billing systems, activity tracking within clubs remains paper-based. Amazingly, no mobile solution exists that seamlessly connects marketing, sales, members, trainers, nutritionists and equipment – until today. Because only 3% of America's 52,000,000 health club members utilize their club's nutrition or personal training services, huge potential remains for incremental service revenue. Smart Health Club's 1-app solution connects and engages all members to fully unlock that potential.

The Claremont Club, California's largest single-location health club, with over 10,000 members, is Smart Health Clubs' initial launch partner. "The future of Wellness is expert personalized training for everyone, delivered via an integrated platform that can track effort and outcome," says Mike Alpert, Claremont Club's CEO. "There's a large population of people who don't think they can afford personal training. Smart Health Clubs allows everyone to collaborate in real-time: the member, the trainer and the registered dietitian or nutritionist. With Smart Health Club's mobile-first solution, we can now offer a spectrum of personalized services that fit every member's budget."

"Smart Health Clubs' universal SaaS platform creates a virtual health club inside or outside the club," says Praveen Kashyap, Smart Health Club's Co-founder and CEO. "Consumer wearables are no longer a threat to clubs because their data can be integrated automatically into our platform." Members at every Smart Health Club™ can receive club updates, connect with trainers & members, join groups, log food and activity, and access personalized training and nutrition plans right from Smart Health Clubs' mobile app, available on iOS and Android. Kashyap, a technology visionary with 15 patents to his name, emphasized that "on select weight machines, sets, reps, tempo, range-of-motion, calories burned, and even weight-lifted are captured automatically!"

"Smart Health Clubs will be available at no cost to all of our members from day one," stresses Alpert. "We are replacing a myriad of limited calendaring, scheduling, training and nutrition apps with one integrated platform that facilitates club workflow and immediately connects us to our members. Now we can virtually extend services beyond the confines of our club walls. I encourage all club owners to evaluate the power of the Smart Health Club Platform™ at the upcoming IHRSA tradeshow in Los Angeles." Smart Health Clubs is waiving its standard setup and training fee for the first 10 clubs who join The Smart Health Club Network™.

About Smart Health Clubs

The emerging leader within the integrated Wellness market. They support all health clubs and are currently onboarding users from independent clubs to nationwide chains. Its founders are serial entrepreneurs with extensive track records of launching disruptive solutions. Visit http://www.smarthealthclubs.com; mail: info@smarthealthclubs.com; or, contact Rob Luecke at (425) 785-6127.

About The Claremont Club

A world-class gym, fitness and wellness center located on 18.8 beautiful acres in the city of Claremont, CA. Their members' wellness is the primary objective, and they strive to assist them in realizing the lifelong benefits that result from a fit and healthy lifestyle. Visit http://www.claremontclub.com.